90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days sneak peek: Tyray’s girlfriend Carmella refuses to video chat

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is just around the corner, and the drama is already unfolding.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 6 will feature seven new couples and one returning couple.

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo will return to continue their tumultuous long-distance love story, while the new couples will bring their unique storylines to the franchise.

Among those seven new couples are 33-year-old American-born Tyray and his 27-year-old girlfriend, Carmella, a native of Barbados.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s inaugural episode, red flags abound already when Tyray reveals that he and Carmella have only communicated through Snapchat.

Tyray explains that he met his “hot, thick, beautiful goddess” Carmella — who he says resembles a combination of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion — through a dating app, and they talk every single day.

Their conversations involve everything from random small talk to their plans for their future. After talking for nearly four years, however, the two have yet to video chat.

“We only communicate on Snapchat, but we do have, you know, naughty Snapchat sessions,” Tyray confesses. “We do send, like, sexy pictures and videos, you know… you know, the booty.”

When TLC producers ask Tyray if they ever share videos, he responds, “Uh, unfortunately not. She’s never video-chatted me.”

Tyray admits he’s only asked Carmella to video-chat with him once, but “she didn’t say anything, so I didn’t really, uh… you know, I took it as a ‘no.'”

“Maybe she’s not comfortable, or maybe she doesn’t like video chatting. I know a lot of people don’t [like to],” adds Tyray.

As if that weren’t enough, Carmella is unemployed — hello, red flag — but does hair on the side and wants to attend school and start a business.

Despite never seeing Carmella in action, Tyray says he plans on seeing his girlfriend soon. His only obstacle? Finding a flight that’s within his “small budget.”

Despite the throng of obstacles, however, Tyray hopes Carmella will soon elevate her status from girlfriend to wifey material.

“Carmella is my girlfriend right now, but hopefully soon, my wife,” Tyray tells producers.

90 Day Fiance viewers will meet Tyray and Carmella along with the other six new couples this Sunday when Season 6 of Before the 90 Days premieres on TLC.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.