90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days returns with 7 new couples — Here’s when to tune in and everything we know

TLC has announced the premiere for Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Fans of the franchise will meet seven new couples looking for long-distance love, along with one returning couple this season.

Season 5 alums Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda will return as castmates for Season 6. The couple has been together for two years, got engaged, and is eagerly awaiting Jasmine’s K-1 visa so she can come to The States to live with Gino.

While they wait for news about Jasmine’s visa, finances become a major topic of contention, leaving Gino’s family to wonder if she’s just money hungry.

Gino will make a trip to Panama to try and resolve his and Jasmine’s issues before they get married and start a life together.

Joining Gino and Jasmine are seven other couples looking for love overseas. The love-struck Americans are Christian, Riley, Amanda, Tyray, David, Statler, and Meisha.

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda join seven new couples on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Let’s get to know the American cast members and their foreign love interests.

Christian is a 30-year-old “self-proclaimed life of the party” native of Minnesota who fell in love with English native Cleo, 32, an autistic and neurodivergent trans woman. The duo met on social media and after one year, their friendship soon turned romantic.

Up until meeting Cleo, Christian has only dated cis women and is a bit stressed about how they’ll feel about each other after meeting in person for the first time. The stress of only communicating online, coupled with resistance from his family, is sure to create some major drama in Christian’s storyline this season.

Also joining Season 6’s cast is Riley, a 48-year-old military veteran who found love online with a 43-year-old Vietnamese woman named Violet. Bound to overcome his past failed relationships, Riley will fly to Vietnam to meet Violet in person.

Season 6 newcomers Christian, Riley, Amanda, and Tyray. Pic credit: Tito Herrera/TLC

In the two years that they’ve dated, Violet’s behavior has sparked concern with Riley, prompting him to hire a private investigator to determine whether or not she’s trustworthy.

Amanda, a 31-year-old from Louisiana, is a widowed mother of two. After her husband lost his battle with cancer, she began chatting online with a man named Razvan, a social media star and actor from Romania.

Razvan, 26, helped Amanda overcome the grief of losing her husband, and after just four months of dating online, Amanda is ready to fly to Southeastern Europe to meet him. Razvan will have to navigate life as a potential stepdad to two young children while he and Amanda figure out if they’re moving too fast.

Gino Palazzolo returns along with newbies David, Statler, and Meisha. Pic credit: Tito Herrera/TLC

Americans will travel all around the world looking for their one true love

Tyray, 33, is a “generous, big-hearted man” from California who met Carmella, 27, a native of Barbados, through a dating app. After previously struggling with his self-image, Tyray has found love once again with Carmella — with whom he only communicates via Snapchat and who his family has no idea he’s dating.

Following four years of online dating, Tyray is ready to fly out to Barbados to meet Carmella in person. But as seen in the preview clip below, Tyray is outraged when he finds out Carmella is featured on a website for female escorts.

Nebraska native, David, 42, was born completely deaf and has had trouble making connections with those in the hearing world. When he met Philippines native, Sheila, 31, however, that changed.

Because of his hearing impairment, David and Sheila have communicated mostly through text during their two-year relationship. Sheila is also hearing impaired but knows very little sign language. Despite concerns from his family, David will travel to the Philippines to meet Sheila for the first time.

Meisha is a 43-year-old divorcee who fell in love with Nicola, a 46-year-old virgin, during her conversion to Catholicism. Nicola lives with his mother in Israel and has limited experience with women.

Still, Meisha is ready to fly to Israel to be with Nicola in the hopes of getting engaged. Will seven years of talking online be enough for their relationship to stand the test of time?

Insect enthusiast Statler, a 33-year-old adoptee from Texas, longs for unconditional love after feeling like the black sheep in her family. Statler has fallen in love online with her girlfriend, 28-year-old Dempsey from England.

After just seven months of online communication, Statler is ready to travel across The Pond to meet Dempsey. And, if things go well, Statler plans to move to England. But there’s one major component to Statler’s plan that may stand in the way: Dempsey has no idea she’s planning to move there.

As with every season and spinoff within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Season 6 of Before the 90 Days looks to be full of plenty of unexpected surprises and drama that viewers crave. Be sure to tune in next month for the Season 6 premiere and catch all of the excitement.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.