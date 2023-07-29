90 Day Fiance: Razvan reveals whether ‘jealous’ Amanda likes his sexy videos

If there’s one thing we’ve learned so far this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it’s that Amanda Wilhelm isn’t crazy about the attention her boyfriend Razvan Ciocoi receives from other women.

Razvan is a 26-year-old Romanian model, singer, and social media entertainer with a legion of fans and followers online.

A good majority of his hundreds of thousands of loyal followers happen to be women, and it’s no wonder why — just take a look at his sculpted physique and his sexy online content.

Although Razvan’s female fans aren’t complaining about his countless shirtless videos and thirst traps, his girlfriend Amanda is.

So far during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we’ve watched Amanda struggle with Razvan uploading tantalizing videos and him interacting with other females for his work as an actor.

But could she have had a change of heart?

Razvan Ciocoi attracts female attention on social media with his latest shirtless video

Like he typically does, Razvan recently posted a Reel on Instagram depicting himself removing his shirt to showcase his washboard abs, brawny chest, and bulging biceps.

While Razvan uncovered his tanned and toned form in the video, a popular tune played in the background.

In his caption, the hunky European wrote, “If you don’t make time for exercise, you’ll probably have to make time for illness.”

Not surprisingly, many of the comments on Razvan’s post came from his female followers.

While many of them gushed over Razvan’s muscular figure, one of his admirers was curious to know how Amanda feels about his sultry uploads.

Razvan says Amanda likes his videos despite her jealousy

“Does Amanda like your videos?” the follower asked, adding, “She seems too jealous…”

Razvan told a fan that Amanda likes his videos. Pic credit: @soyrazvan/Instagram

In response, Razvan wrote, “She does.”

We’re assuming Razvan meant that Amanda likes his videos, not that she seems too jealous — or we could be wrong, and perhaps he was referring to both.

Either way, Amanda can still enjoy Razvan’s videos, even if she doesn’t like the idea of other women fawning over them.

Will Amanda Wilhelm warm up to Razvan this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days?

Now that we’ve watched Amanda arrive in Romania to meet Razvan for the first time in person, we’ve also learned that she’s questioning whether she made the right choice.

After losing her husband Jason to cancer, Amanda is still unsure whether she can go through with loving another man, and she’s feeling a bit of guilt, especially so soon after his passing.

Another thing heavy on Amanda’s mind is that Razvan changed his mind about having kids. According to Amanda, Razvan said it “didn’t matter” to him, but now, he wants to start a family with her, something she’s not willing to compromise on.

Between Amanda’s jealousy over Razvan’s attention from other women, finding love again so soon after her husband’s death, and her unwillingness to get intimate with Razvan, it looks like their relationship is headed for disaster.

We’ll have to wait to get answers about the real-time status of Amanda and Razvan’s romance, but in the meantime, we’ll be catching up on Episode 9, The Big Chill, this Sunday.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.