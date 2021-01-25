Da’Vonne Rogers hints at Big Brother 22 video she is releasing

Da’Vonne Rogers returned to play on Big Brother 22 and her fans have long wanted to see a YouTube video from her.

It all goes back to Da’Vonne teasing that she would be releasing a video where she talked about everyone and everything that had to do with the BB22 cast.

Now, months after Cody Calafiore was named the Big Brother 22 winner, we may finally be getting a first-person account of Da’Vonne’s experience at playing the game for the third time.

Several questions bubble to the surface immediately, beginning with a moment spent pondering whether the world of Big Brother fans is still interested in hearing what she has to say about it.

Taking a brief look at the responses to her tease on Twitter and YouTube seem to indicate that people are here for it.

And after all, Da’Vonne was named America’s Favorite Houseguest this summer.

Da’Vonne teases her Twitter followers

The post below is what Da’Vonne put up on Twitter today in order to spark interest. It provided a link to her YouTube page, but no need to click on it, as we have shared her full video below as well.

SOMBODY COME LOOK AT THIS 😩https://t.co/fjbwbhUIi5 — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) January 24, 2021

Below is the full video that Da’Vonne posted on her YouTube channel. It has been a while seen she put up any new content, so it definitely caught the attention from people who are subscribed to it.

But don’t expect too much from the video. It’s basically a montage of images captured from Twitter where fans are asking Da’Vonne to share her thoughts about the Big Brother 22 season and everyone who was on the cast.

It ends with a very notable date shown on the screen.

So, it appears that we are going to learn a lot from Da’Vonne Rogers when she releases her YouTube video on January 31, 2021.

She already has nearly 3,000 views on the video itself and Twitter post that she made is starting to climb in likes and retweets. Pretty soon it could get really buzzing.

Da’Vonne isn’t the preferred cup of tea for every Big Brother fan, but she sure knew how to make episodes of the show interesting. She also gained a large following from the show from viewers who want to know her true feelings about that infamous fight with Christmas Abbott and how her relationship with Baleigh Dayton is going outside of the game.

