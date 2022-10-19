Darcey Silva shares video of her stomach getting sculpted and ‘snatched’

Darcey Silva shared a cosmetic procedure process she just had done. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva has no shame in her cosmetic procedure game, as fans have come to know.

The 48-year-old mom of two recently shared a video of herself getting “snatched” while at a medspa in Connecticut where she was getting stomach sculpting done.

In the selfie video, Darcey spoke on what she was about to have done and dropped the clinic info. She described she was there “for a treatment for my skin tightening” she said as she winked at the camera.

The following Instagram Story was of Darcey laying on the procedural bed, and someone with a wand-like machine was pressing the tool into and all over Darcey’s stomach.

Darcey then promoted the medspa again before telling fans to go there to “get nice and tight,” continuing, “This is so amazing, this is non-invasive, they have the best treatments ever, this is cavitation, and it gets you so snatched and tight and right. Love you guys.”

Darcey shared her medspa experience with her 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Darcey and Stacey Silva have had the same work done

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey Silva have made it known that they want to look as similar as possible. To achieve this, the two women have gotten all the same plastic surgery and cosmetic work done.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most notably, during Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins flew to Turkey, where they had a bevy of plastic surgeries.

They got their teeth filed down to fit veneers before going to another part of Turkey to have “Barbie makeovers.” This included Barbie noses, lip lifts, fox eyes, cheek lifts, 360 lipo, and the twins also threw breast augmentations in there.

Will there be a Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey?

Historically, new seasons of Darcey & Stacey have come out in the late summer.

Season 3 ended in March, and there has been no word since on whether the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff will be renewed again.

In the last two seasons, Darcey and Stacey’s friends and family have had a more prominent role on the show, with Darcey’s daughters getting their own storylines. Their father and friends’ opinions on Darcey and Stacey’s love lives and life decisions have also been incorporated into the show.

In any case, fans of the Silva twins should stay tuned to find out more because the show has not been officially canceled.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.