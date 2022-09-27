Darcey Silva reveals ‘weight loss journey’ — See the pic

Darcey Silva touted a weight loss program she is a part of. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans know that franchise star Darcey Silva has never been shy about sharing different procedures or work she has done to her body.

It looks like the recurring user of the phrase “snatched” is trying to make herself even more snatched with the help of a weight loss program.

Through her Instagram Stories, Darcey shared a clip of herself via a mirror selfie where she was turned to the side in tight jeans and a low-neck crop top to show off her figure.

Darcey tagged “@elitehealthcenternj” in the caption and exclaimed, “Loving my weight loss journey! [Red heart emoji].”

Darcey did not elaborate on the weight loss program or how it worked.

Darcey frequently promotes different medspas and weight loss products and often receives criticism because she also gets plastic surgery to look “snatched.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is in a weight loss program

Although Darcey did not give details on her involvement in the weight loss program and its design, she did post about it a few days ago. Her Instagram post was reshared by the “Health Center,” which described itself in the category of “Online Medical Weight Loss & More.”

The Center’s page gave more details than Darcey’s original post.

Darcey appeared heavily filtered in the post while she held up a box from Elite Health Center.

The key to what Darcey might be trying with them is in the hashtags. The company hashtagged “semaglutide,” which is also touted in their Instagram bio.

According to the FDA, semaglutide is for chronic weight management in obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related condition. Weight-related conditions include high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. Semaglutide is used in addition to increased physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet.

Since neither Darcey nor the clinic explicitly related how Darcey was being treated for weight loss, 90 Day fans can only speculate.

In the company’s Instagram bio, they describe, “🔥Burn Fat, 🩺hCG/Semaglutide, 👨‍⚕️Telemed, 💉Vitamin Shots, 🛒Products,” and “🥗Meals.”

Plastic surgeries that Darcey Silva has had

Darcey has famously gotten a ton of plastic surgery to look the way she does now.

During Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey, who gets all the same work done as Darcey, flew to Turkey for a bevy of procedures.

They got Barbie noses, lip lifts, fox eyes, cheek lifts, 360 lipo, breast augmentations, and full veneers.

All of that is on top of the work they consistently have done with their Botox, lip blushing, eyebrow microblading, and more.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.