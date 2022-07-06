Darcey Silva looks unrecognizable in latest filtered photo

Darcey Silva took her filtered selfies to the next level and barely looked like herself. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is well known for her dramatic personality, troubled love life, plastic surgery, and filtered social media photos.

Darcey’s filter usage was on full display in her recent Story post on Instagram where she barely looked like herself.

In her post, Darcey shared a close-up selfie that was obviously altered in several different ways. The selfie was accompanied by a promotion for her and her twin sister Stacey Silva’s clothing brand, House of Eleven.

90 Day Fiance fans got to know Darcey on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days where she pursued two different relationships with foreign men.

She was so popular on the show, as were Stacey’s appearances, that they got their own spinoff in Darcey & Stacey which has three complete seasons already.

However, the selfie she took was heavily filtered and she looked almost unrecognizable.

Darcey’s skin tone looked all one very tanned color with no complexion and all her features looked smooth and chiseled.

She appeared to be wearing full makeup in the photo and had her blonde hair pulled back tightly and her dark roots were slightly visible.

Darcey’s nose barely looked like it was in the photo as it appeared over-smoothed out and contoured.

Darcey shared an obviously filtered selfie. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey has been known to even put filters on already filtered photos of herself and re-share them. She also never acknowledges the haters who call her out for her shameless filtered selfies.

Is Darcey Silva single?

Darcey announced her split from her Seasons 1-3 on and off again boyfriend/fiance Georgi Rusev as the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey was airing.

However, Georgi and Darcey both appear to be living in Miami since that is where the large majority of both of their posts have been geotagged. They have also tagged the same photographers in the same kind of shoots they’ve done.

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship was very tumultuous and volatile, but 90 Day and Darcey & Stacey fans have repeatedly seen Darcey go back to toxic relationships.

A fourth season of Darcey & Stacey is likely to happen, and if it does, viewers will probably get to hear all about Darcey’s relationship status.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.