Darcey Silva begs fans for votes as husband Georgi Rusev runs for ‘Mr. Health and Fitness 2024’

Georgi Rusev is trying to earn $20,000 and a magazine feature, and his wife, Darcey Silva, is asking her fans for their votes.

Georgi, a massage therapist from Bulgaria, has been working behind the scenes to get his body in tip-top shape.

Over the past year, Georgi has transformed his physique, losing unwanted pounds and packing on some lean muscle.

With his new and improved appearance, Georgi is ready to compete for major cash.

Georgi’s wife, reality TV star Darcey Silva, promoted him on social media, announcing that he’s competing to become Mr. Health and Fitness 2024.

Darcey uploaded a professional shot of her hubby to her Instagram Story, begging her fans and followers to vote for the 32-year-old model.

Darcey Silva implores her fans: ‘Please vote for GEORGI!’

Georgi posed on a balcony overlooking Miami’s skyline in the shot, working the camera for Albanian-born photographer Fadil Berisha.

Georgi is running for Mr. Health and Fitness 2024, and Darcey wants her fans’ votes. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“Please vote for GEORGI for Mr. Health and Fitness 2024! ❤⭐,” Darcey captioned the photo, along with a link to the website.

In his bio on the voting site, Georgi wrote, “I’m a tv personality & public figure and I can help inspire people and the world to focus on health, fitness, wellness & give back to other!”

Georgi asks his fans for their support

Georgi also plugged himself on Instagram, uploading another professional photo.

Georgi went shirtless and barefoot, wearing a pair of Calvin Klein briefs and jeans, posing on a balcony again.

In his caption, Georgi urged his fans and followers to vote in his favor.

“⚠️❗️Please go and give me your free vote daily for me at

Link on bio: https://mrhealthandfit.com/2024/georgi-rusev for @mrhealthandfit MR. Health and Fitness magazine🙏🏼 ,” he wrote.

“Let’s win 🏆 🥇 this together! Thank you for everyone who voted in advance 🙏🏼❤️ love to you all !” he continued, giving credit to his photographer, Fadil Berisha.

As of the publishing of this article, Georgi is currently in fifth place in his group out of a total of 55 contenders.

Georgi will learn if he made the first cut on May 16 at 7 p.m. PT.

Here’s how Georgi transformed his physique

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Georgi is in competition form after abiding by a health regimen from Modern Anti-Aging Solutions.

Georgi followed Coach Max Herrcules’s personalized peptide coaching program and learned tips for managing stress, prioritizing proper sleep habits, incorporating nutritional supplements, and employing a new exercise routine and mindset.

Since making lifestyle changes and incorporating medical intervention, Georgi has transformed himself into a lean and shredded version of himself.

Now he’s ready to take home the title of Mr. Health and Fitness 2024, walking away $20,000 richer and earning himself a feature in Muscle & Fitness Magazine.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.