Where is Darcey Silva’s ex Georgi Rusev now? Here’s what we know about the 90 Day Fiance star

What has Georgi Rusev been up to since his last appearance on the 90 Day Fiance franchise? Here’s everything we know about the Bulgarian model.

Georgi was introduced to Darcey & Stacey viewers during Season 1 after 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva began dating him.

The former couple’s up-and-down romance was featured on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, and viewers watched as they got engaged, broke up, and got engaged a second time, only for their romance to end in demise.

A recent teaser for Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey showed Georgi meeting up with Stacey Silva’s husband, Florian Sukaj, but what has he been up to since his last appearance on the show?

The 35-year-old became a massage therapist, but during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, stopped working in the industry. However, he currently advertises his private practice in Florida, where he books clients in Miami Beach, Coral Gabes, and North Bay Village.

Georgi offers his clients a variety of massages and has even massaged veteran actress Vanessa Williams.

Parlaying his background as an athlete into his career, the Home Spa Therapy co-owner says on his website, “I have designed my sports massage to manifest a great balance of personalized pressure, stretching and relief.”

90 Day Fiance star Georgi Rusev works as a certified massage therapist

His statement continues, “I believe that exceptional massage is an essential part of a whole well-being. That is why I have created a sequence of beautiful movements for a full body flow that you can find in my signature massage.”

As well as his work as a model and former athlete, Georgi touts his six years of experience as a certified massage therapist as well as his work as a former personal fitness trainer on his site.

The fitness guru offers several types of massages, including ones for lymphatic drainage, Swedish massages, sports massages, and deep tissue massages. His services range from $150 to $230, depending on the type of massage and the length of the treatment.

What else has Darcey & Stacey star Georgi been up to?

In addition to earning an income via NSFW adult sites, Darcey’s ex also pads his paychecks on the Cameo app, where he offers personalized videos for $33.

Although his Instagram is private, his Facebook page is public but has been inactive since April 2022. Georgi boasts 142K followers on IG and another 5.8K on Facebook. Of the 25 reviews he’s received on Cameo, he has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

To get up-to-date with Georgi, fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise can catch him in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, where he makes a cameo appearance. When Stacey Silva’s husband, Florian, picks him up from the airport, an explosive scene unfolds between the twins and the two men, and honestly, would viewers expect anything else?

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.