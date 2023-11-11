Darcey Silva’s fiance Georgi Rusev undergoes cosmetic work — See the results

Add Georgi Rusev to the list of 90 Day Fiance stars who have altered their appearances with the help of some cosmetic intervention.

The Darcey & Stacey star recently underwent some in-office procedures while visiting his fiancee, Darcey Silva’s home state of Connecticut.

The Bulgarian native uploaded photos and videos to his Instagram Story over the weekend, showing off the final results of his zhuzh session.

First, Georgi recorded himself from his injector’s chair as he told his followers he just got “snatched” by registered nurse Anita Wolf at BeautyFix MedSpa.

As Georgi turned his face to show off every angle, he noted that he got facial fillers in his cheeks, jawline, and lips, adding that he “loves” the results.

Georgi’s face was still a bit red and swollen, and he had several injection site marks still on his face.

In a second slide, Georgi posed for a selfie, tagging his nurse injector and her MedSpa, calling the team the “best in the game.”

Anita shared before-and-after pics of Georgi’s results on her Instagram as well – seen in the post below.

As it turns out, Darcey is also in West Hartford, Connecticut, and underwent a multitude of cosmetic procedures — something she’s certainly not shy about admitting to nor afraid of doing.

In the caption, Anita wrote, “When @georgirusev.tv comes to me while visiting Ct… I’m BEYOND honored 🙏 AWESOME COUPLE Thanks @darceysilva Always a pleasure 😘😘😘! Best of Luck you two🙏🙏❤️.”

Are Darcey and Georgi getting ‘snatched’ in Connecticut in preparation for their wedding?

With rumors swirling that Georgi and Darcey are preparing to tie the knot, it makes sense why they would be in Connecticut.

Like her twin sister, Stacey, who wed her husband, Florian Sukaj, in her native state of Connecticut, Darcey will likely tie the knot in The Constitution State, too.

It looked as though Darcey and Georgi were done for good following Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. But rumors soon began swirling that they had reconciled — especially after learning they had hooked up while Georgi was in Miami.

However, the lovebirds proved they couldn’t keep away from each other when they went public with their relationship in September 2023, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

Soon after, Georgi was spotted shopping for wedding bands, and then they sparked rumors they were preparing to get hitched based on some social media activity.

Georgi posted a photo of himself in a tuxedo on Instagram and, in the caption, wrote, “It’s finally happening!”

Darcey shared Georgi’s snap in her Instagram Story, captioning it with the same phrase.

Following two broken engagements, it looks as though Darcey and Georgi are finally ready to solidify their love and become husband and wife. After all, the third time’s the charm, right? And another Silva sister wedding would make for some great content in another season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.