Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are planning another ‘fairy-tale’ wedding/vow renewal in Europe with Stacey and Florian

Darcey Silva’s years-long dream of having a twin wedding with her sister Stacey Silva was crushed when she split from Georgi Rusev.

However, the 49-year-old is still determined to get her wish.

It was a bittersweet moment for the newly single Darcey star as she watched her sister marry Florian Rusev during Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey.

However, things quickly turned around for the mom of two, who later reconciled with Georgi and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 11, 2023.

The newlywed recently dished about her nuptials and shared photos from the stunning event, which took place in Connecticut.

That won’t be Darcey’s only wedding. She plans on having a “bigger, fairytale” wedding in Europe and a vow renewal for Stacey and Florian.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva shares details about her Tuscany-inspired wedding

PEOPLE shared details and stunning photos from Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s nuptials. The TLC star also explained the meaning behind their 11/11 wedding date.

“We envisioned a beautiful 11/11 wedding date because the number 11 is close to our hearts,” said Darcey, who noted that was “in honor” of her brother Michael, who was born on May 11, 1971, and passed away on July 11, 1998.

Darcey and Georgi exchanged vows in front of 15 guests while the service was officiated by a close family friend.

The event happened at her father’s estate and was beautifully decorated with candles and white floral arrangements.

“Where we said our I dos, it was stunning and breathtaking. You felt like you were in Tuscany,” said Darcey.

The Darcey & Stacey star walked down the aisle in her dream dress – a custom-made couture creation by the same Albanian-American designer who made her sister Stacey’s wedding dress, Katerina Bocci.

Darcey exclaimed that the mermaid-style gown was “the most amazing and gorgeous dress I have ever seen.”

Darcey Silva is planning a ‘bigger fairytale’ wedding and vow renewal in Europe with Stacey Silva

We all know that Darcey likes to do things big and over the top, so, unsurprisingly, she is planning another wedding after her low-key 2023 ceremony.

The reality TV personality revealed that she and Georgi have plans to say I do again, alongside Stacey and Florian–finally fulfilling her desire for a twin wedding.

“We hope to all go to Europe and have a bigger, fairytale-dream-come-true-type wedding ceremony and vow renewals for both Stacey and I with Georgi and Florian” confessed Darcey.

“We would love both sides of the families to be a part of it.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.