Darcey & Stacey: Stacey Silva isn’t sure she wants a twin wedding with Darcey and Georgi

Stacey Silva isn’t so sure she wants to share her special day with her sister Darcey. Pic credit: TLC

On the season finale of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey Silva proposes a twin wedding to her sister Stacey, but Stacey isn’t sure she’s entirely on board.

This season on Darcey & Stacey, the Silva twins are settling into their relationships with Florian Sukaj and Georgi Rusev.

Despite a rocky, up-and-down relationship with her Bulgarian fiance Georgi, Darcey accepted his second proposal, and now she’s ready to get hitched and settle down.

Darcey & Stacey finale — Darcey Silva proposes twin wedding to sister Stacey

In a preview from tonight’s episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey proposed the idea of a dual wedding alongside her sister Stacey and her husband, Florian. Stacey and Florian are legally married but still want to plan a lavish wedding ceremony in front of friends and family.

“I’m happy for Darcey. I’m happy for them both,” Stacey told cameras. “This is exactly what she wants – to be married. I’ve seen some positive changes in Georgi, but I’m still concerned.”

Darcey’s family has been hesitant about her moving forward with marrying Georgi after their rocky history. Georgi hasn’t been working since the pandemic hit, and he and Darcey argue a lot.

Darcey and Stacey’s father, Mike Silva, even told his daughters that he wouldn’t attend the wedding if Darcey went through with it and has shown concern that Darcey and Georgi don’t have what it takes to make their relationship last.

Darcey and Stacey met up for lunch, and that’s when Darcey broke the news to Stacey that Georgi proposed to her again and shared her wedding idea with Stacey.

“So, I have an idea,” Darcey proposed to Stacey. “I know that you guys were just saying that you wanted to get married at the end of the summer, but now that I’m re-engaged, would you reconsider maybe doing the twin wedding again?”

Stacey Silva isn’t sure she wants to share her special day with Darcey and Georgi

There was an awkward silence as Stacey stared blankly at Darcey after her question. “I don’t want you to feel you have to rush,” Stacey finally responded.

Darcey assured Stacey that at 46 years old, she wasn’t rushing anything and was ready to settle down and start this new chapter of her life with Georgi by her side.

During her confessional, Darcey shared her dream for the twin wedding, envisioning her and Stacey’s dad Mike between them as they walked down the aisle together. Darcey continued to try and sell her idea to Stacey, pointing out that they’d get “more bang for their buck” and kill two birds with one stone with a joint wedding.

“When Darcey and Georgi first got engaged, we were all super excited about a twin wedding. But, I’m not quite sure I want to do a twin wedding anymore,” Stacey shared. “Florian and I have been planning our own dream wedding, and I don’t know if I want to share my special day and Florian’s special day after everything that’s happened.”

Tune in to the season finale tonight to find out whether Stacey changes her mind and decides to share her and Florian’s special day with Darcey and Georgi.

The season finale of Darcey & Stacey airs Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.