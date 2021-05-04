Dani Soares says ‘drunk days on a yacht’ feel like a ‘different life’ now that she’s pregnant

Dani Soares says that her drinking and yachting days are long behind her now that she’s a mom-to-be. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess Dani Soares claims she feels like a different person from her yachting days now that she’s pregnant.

Dani recently opened up about how even though she only filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht less than a year ago, she says it feel like a lifetime ago.

“It just honestly feels like a different life at the moment because my life is just so different right now. It feels like a completely different person,” Dani told Us Weekly on Monday.

Dani said that now that she is going to be a mom, she is leaving Below Deck lifestyle of yachting and drinking behind.

“I’m going to be a mom. I’m just having a normal job. I’m going to school,” she said. “Those drunk days on a yacht I guess, they are over for me now. I don’t even have any family here in Australia and I’m here by myself so it is — not even after the baby’s here [will] I be able to drink. So those days are definitely behind me for now, at least.”

Even though she is moving on from her partying days, she doesn’t have any regrets about those moments captured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

She is now working and pursuing nursing as she waits for her baby to be born.

Dani had a wild time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Fans feel that the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast was one of the wildest casts of all the franchises.

Some of the cast members chalk that up to feeling pent up after the coronavirus pandemic.

Dani was certainly able to keep up with her fun-loving Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

During the series, she had a boatmance with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanuax, whom many fans think may be the father of her baby.

Additionally, during Monday’s episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani hooked up with crewmate Alli Dore after Jean-Luc wasn’t feeling up to it.

According to Dani, there is still plenty of wild moments to come.

Did Dani get pregnant while on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

While Dani may have just announced her pregnancy, fans have noticed that she’s pretty far along into her pregnancy. Due to the timing, it’s not impossible that she got pregnant while filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

During the mid-season trailer, Dani even hints that it’s what she wanted to happen all along.

“The more I get to know you, I like you more. Let’s have sex tonight and if I get pregnant then that’s God’s will!” Dani exclaimed in the trailer.

Additionally, Below Deck Sailing yacht charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow jokes that he let the secret out when he said Jean-Luc was the father of Dani’s baby.

Regardless, based on Dani’s recent comments, it seems she’ll be raising the child on her own.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.