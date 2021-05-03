Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview shows Dani Soares and Alli Dore locking lips

Dani Soares uses Alli Dore to make Jean-Luc Cerza Lanuax jealous in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

A new episode Below Deck Sailing Yacht hits tonight, and it looks like this episode is another spicy one.

During one of the crew’s nights off, Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanuax butt heads over cleaning the boat.

Typically on Below Deck and its spinoffs, the crew spends nights out at a local bar or restaurant. However, due to the coronvirus pandemic, they spend most free nights partying on the boat they work on.

Jean-Luc works nights, and during Us Weekly’s preview of the upcoming episode, Jean-Luc vents about how he has to clean up the deck after nights off.

As a glass hit the floor, Jean-Luc muttered, “I just have to clean that. It’s ok.”

Even though the crew tried to reassure Jean-Luc that the glass only had water in it, he still fumed over the work that he had cut out for him.

When his boatmance, Dani, came over and asked what was wrong, he vented, “F**kin causing more work for me.”

Dani tried to tell him to chill out, but he continued venting, “It drives me nuts ‘cuz I’m the one who has to f**kin do it.”

Dani expressed that she works nights and has to clean the interior but it doesn’t bother her.

“I don’t care. It’s fine. I’m the one who has to clean the bar up after everyone has drinks. And that’s ok because everyone is having fun,” Dani said.

Dani then explained in a confessional that she didn’t like how Jean-Luc got when he is drunk.

“When I am drunk, I get touchy and emotional. When Jean-Luc [Cerza Lanaux] gets drunk, he is just in himself. He is like a little flower that doesn’t have water,” Dani Soares admitted.

Dani decides to have fun with Alli after fight with Jean-Luc

Seeing that arguing was going to get them nowhere, Dani asked, “You gonna be angry?”

To which Jean-Luc replied, “Yeah.”

Dani then decided Jean-Luc wasn’t going to give her any loving that she was going to get it from someone else.

She went inside the boat and started feeling up crewmate Alli Dore.

Alli and Dani then started making out. If there was any question of Dani’s motive for kissing Alli, she made it clear it was to make Jean-Luc jealous.

“Call JL!” Dani exclaimed as she and Alli continued to get hot and heavy.

Dani Soares is now pregnant

Dani recently announced that she is pregnant. She took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

She uploaded a picture of herself wearing a crop top and showing off her pronounced baby bump.

“It’s just you and I little baby,” she captioned the post.

Considering how far along she is, fans wonder if she got pregnant on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and if her boatmance Jean-Luc is the baby daddy.

However, based on her caption, it seems like Jean-Luc doesn’t want to be in the picture when it comes to raising the baby– if he is the father.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.