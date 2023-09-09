Dancing with the Stars premiere date: Here’s when to tune in for Season 32

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is coming up soon.

A lot of changes are coming for the hit dancing competition this season, including a return to ABC and Tyra Banks’ replacement with Julianne Hough as co-host.

We know there will be a new season this fall, and we even know that the official cast announcement is coming on Wednesday, September 13.

But so far, there still hasn’t been an official premiere date set for Season 32, which has fans of the show waiting and wondering when the big announcement will come.

There have been plenty of rumors and spoilers claiming to know the start date before the official announcement, but we always take those with a grain of salt.

But thankfully, due to a report that just came out from Entertainment Weekly, the Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premiere date is starting to look more official.

Here is when to tune in for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

Even though the ABC Fall 2023 lineup shows Dancing with the Stars will be airing on Monday nights, it doesn’t look like the premiere date will fall on a Monday.

Instead, Entertainment Weekly lists the start date as Tuesday, September 26.

That may be due in part to the NFL schedule, as there are two important games scheduled for Monday, September 25, that ABC won’t want to compete with in terms of viewership for their big premiere night.

After all, this is the big return to ABC after an unpopular move to Disney+ for just one season.

Here’s who is confirmed for DWTS and who is rumored

The official cast announcement is just days away now, but ahead of that big date, we already know that Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson will be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy this year.

Ariana announced her plans to join back in July alongside Derek Hough, who came to visit her in her sandwich shop.

Charity Lawson learned she would be lacing up her dancing shoes on The Bachelorette finale when her brand new fiance, Dotun Olubeko, broke the big news.

There is some pretty good evidence that Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, may also be joining the cast, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Also unconfirmed are reports that Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling may both sign on to compete.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.