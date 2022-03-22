Dallas area Big Brother alums get together for birthday party

Elena Davies and Jessica Graf (Nickson) were members of the Big Brother 19 cast together. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother alums from the Dallas area got together to celebrate this past weekend.

Jessica Nickson and Cody Nickson from Big Brother 19 were celebrating the birthday of their daughter Maverick and a few other Big Brother alums stopped by for the big day.

Recently, the BB19 couple revealed that they are expecting another baby. This will be the third child for the couple, joining Maverick Nickson and Carter York Nickson.

Cody also has a daughter from a previous relationship who is named Paisley Nickson.

The Big Brother women of Dallas

“The dallas bb girls,[sic]” reads the caption of a Twitter post that Kat Dunn posted.

The fun picture includes Kathryn Dunn from Big Brother 21, Jessica Graf Nickson from Big Brother 19, and Elena Davies, also from the BB19 cast.

It was during that BB19 season that Jessica met her future husband, Cody, and they would later go on to win a season of The Amazing Race.

Elena finished in 10th place on BB19, when Josh Martinez won, and Paul Abrahamian finished as the runner-up. She became friends with Jessica in the house and the friends are often seen in images together on social media.

Kat also finished in 10th place on her season (BB21), where Jackson Michie was the winner and Holly Allen finished as the runner-up.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Speaking of Kat Dunn, she is appearing on the new season of Ex on the Beach that airs on MTV. She isn’t the only former Big Brother houseguest on the show, as we will also see Da’Vonne Rogers from BB17, BB18, and BB22.

We are also going to see Big Brother alums on the new version of The Challenge. This is a spin-off from the MTV version that is currently filming for CBS and Paramount+. The idea is to tap into the reality shows on CBS, so former cast members of Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island USA will be taking part.

Below is a fun image that Jessica shared from their birthday celebration for Maverick that took place this past weekend.

With Celebrity Big Brother 3 now in the rearview mirror, it’s time to start looking forward to the BB24 cast taking over the house this summer. The expectation is that there will be a group of entirely new houseguests playing the game, and the producers are already advertising that there is $750,000 on the line again.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.