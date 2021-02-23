Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Dale Moss is mocked online as fans suspect he called paparazzi on himself when rekindling romance with Clare Crawley


Dale and Clare
Dale Moss accused of staging another paparazzi run-in. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Dale Moss is currently spending time with Clare Crawley in Florida.

Despite breaking up in January, it appears that this Bachelorette couple is giving their relationship a second shot.

While the two of them have shared hints on social media that they are together in Florida, they have yet to confirm anything on social media.

And yet, they have no problem posing for photos with fans and sharing affection in public.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley were spotted by fans at the beach

This week, Dale and Clare decided to go to the beach, where they were followed by the paparazzi. And given their history with the media, it didn’t take long for fan accounts to make some jokes and digs at the former football player.

@bachelorteaspill shared a photo from a paparazzi video of Clare and Dale walking on the beach. It’s clear that the paparazzi wanted to talk to the couple, but they didn’t stop to talk to the media. The Bachelor fan account added a caption to the video, hinting that Dale loved talking to the paparazzi and being in the spotlight.

“Dale: we want privacy,” read one sentence. “Also Dale: *probably called the paps*” read another sentence on the video.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley
Pic credit: @bachelorteaspill/Instagram

We’ve chosen not to share the rest of the post and the photo here due to copyright reasons.

Back in January, Dale announced that his relationship with Clare had come to an end. He shared that it was the healthiest decision for them both. That same day, he was stopped by the paparazzi, who asked him questions about the split.

Dale provided some answers but because of the way he handled everything and how he seemed to enjoy the attention, fans guessed that he could have staged the entire run-in.

He never confirmed anything, but he would later address his followers on social media, reassuring them that he was sad about the breakup.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley appear to be teasing Bachelor fans

At the time of this reporting, Dale and Clare have not confirmed their relationship status. Clare and Dale were spotted together in Florida last week, going for walks and holding fans.

Bachelorette fans thought that Dale was happy being single and Clare was grieving the loss of the relationship.

If they are back together, they are keeping their relationship status a secret. They haven’t confirmed anything, but about a month ago, they were engaged and planning a future together. They were joking about making babies and buying a house.

It’s no wonder Bachelorette fans are confused.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

