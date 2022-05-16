Dale Moss dodges girlfriend question in the most creative way

Dale Moss dodged a question from a fan regarding his love life in a recent Instagram story Q&A. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Aking31

Dale Moss tastefully misinterpreted two simple letters in his recent “Ask Me Anything” segment.

The former football player, who was a contestant on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday with a Q&A to interact with fans and give them answers to any of their “burning” questions.

After answering other questions, including “Where is the best Soul food place in New York?” Dale was asked the simple question – “GF?”

Dale interpreted ‘GF’ as gluten-free rather than girlfriend

After being in the public eye on a dating show and having fans constantly inquiring about his on-and-off relationship with Bachelorette Clare Crawley, it’s safe to assume people were curious about Dale’s current love life.

When it came to the two letters, which were seemingly being used to ask Dale if he had a girlfriend, the former contestant took the opportunity to dodge the real question and instead turn it into a topic that he was clearly avoiding.

“Okay, while I am very health conscious, I am not gluten-free. It’s never been an issue for me and, you know, I try to eat clean I try to eat healthy but no, I’m not gluten-free,” he said in reply to the question.

Instagram user @bachelornationluv reposted Dale’s video with the caption, “That’s not what they were asking Dale.”

In another part of his story – although broad – Dale said he has a positive outlook on the future after being asked how he was “REALLY” doing.

“First off, thank you for asking, and, I’m doing really well. There are so many great things that have happened, are happening, and I feel more excited for the future than I have in a really long time.”

Bachelor fans want a relationship between Dale Moss and Tayshia Adams

In 2020, Dale and Clare memorably left her season early with a seemingly whirlwind romance that cut the Bachelorette’s time on the show short. The two continued their engagement off-screen until finally splitting up in the fall of last year.

Although their on-and-off relationship timeline had fans always wondering whether or not they were together, they ultimately called it quits in what Clare referred to as a “painful breakup.”

Ironically, Tayshia Adams took over for Clare as the Season 16 new Bachelorette, and ended the year with her own engagement to Zac Clark. The two have since split, and new relationship rumors have recently sparked after Tayshia and Dale posted new Instagram photos together.

A week ago, Dale shared photos in Miami alongside Tayshia, where the two (plus friends) enjoyed a “low key night” watching rapper Future perform.

Fans were quick to comment their thoughts on the two Bachelor Nation favorites becoming an item.

“Not gonna lie, both you and Tayshia are fine,” one user wrote. The comment got replies such as – “Wouldn’t they make a gorgeous couple!!!” and “Cutest couple!”

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

“Is that Tayshia? I’ve been advocating for @dalemoss13 and @tayshia to become a couple since forever. Please guys give it a try I think you guys would be sooooo perfect together. God works in mysterious ways maybe he took the long way around to get you two together. Dale she’s such a perfect fit for you,” another user commented.

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

As of now, no relationship – other than a friendship – has been confirmed between Dale and Tayshia. All we know is that Dale Moss, is in fact, not gluten-free.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.