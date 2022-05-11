Bachelor Nation roots for Tayshia Adams and Dale Moss to date after their recent outings

Tayshia Adams and Dale Moss appeared in the same season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams and Dale Moss are two Bachelor Nation stars who enjoy jet-setting and mingling with celebrities.

Both Tayshia and Dale did just that while attending recent events, including the famous Formula 1.

With Tayshia and Dale being spotted out at the same places, some are curious if their relationship is more than platonic and have been rooting for the two to date.

Tayshia Adams and Dale Moss live it up at star-studded event

Tayshia Adams and Dale Moss have sparked curiosity from viewers lately as they share photos from Miami, Florida.

Dale took to Instagram and shared photos of himself interacting with Bad Bunny and Serena Williams.

He captioned the post, “As a kid I remember digging in couch cushions just to find change so we could put gas in our car. Now I’m in the pits at @f1 with the people like Bad Bunny & Serena. Crazy how life can change and grateful for everyone who made this weekend so memorable.”

Tayshia was also in attendance and shared photos, writing, “Off to the races! Miami you made an F1 fan outta me!!!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

A Bachelor fan page shared dual photos of Dale and Tayshia posing with Bad Bunny at the race and made a poll to see if fans thought Dale and Tayshia’s F1 outing was “just two influencers in Miami attending the same events all weekend or…” something more.

At the time, 30% of people believed something more romantic was going on between Tayshia and Dale, with 70% believing their attendance was just a coincidence.

However, comments under Dale’s recent post saw lots of fans shipping Dale and Tayshia.

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Fans say Dale Moss and Tayshia Adams look good together

Dale and Tayshia partied on a boat together over F1 weekend and mingled with celebrities. Dale shared a photo posing next to Tayshia, and the picturesque pair got people talking.

A fan commented, “Is that Tayshia? I’ve been advocating for [Dale Moss] and [Tayshia] to become a couple since forever. Please guys give it a try I think you guys would be sooooo perfect together. God works in mysterious ways maybe he took the long way around to get you two together. Dale she’s such a perfect fit for you.”

Another commented, “[Tayshia] and [Dale] really do look GREAT together! I’m sure they’ve both thought about it.”

Others left comments such as, “You and [Tayshia would make beautiful babies!”, “you + [Tayshia] would pair so beautifully together.”

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

The excitement over Dale and Tayshia’s attractiveness and potential coupling didn’t stop there, with one commenting, “Not gonna lie, both you and Tayshia are fine.”

More enthusiastic comments featuring lots of eyes, fire, and heart emojis included, “you two together!”, “you and Tayshia,” “Y’all look good together though,” “Tayshia and Dale look amazing together!!!” and “Living for you and Tayshia!! Holy!!”

Pic credit: @dalemoss13/Instagram

Tayshia and Dale did appear in the same season of The Bachelorette, but they just missed each other when Dale exited with Clare Crawley as Tayshia took over as lead.

Do you think Tayshia and Dale would make a cute and compatible couple?

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.