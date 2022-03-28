Tayshia Adams reveals that she has no desire to date after her relationship with Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams speaks out about how she is not ready to date again. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams has gotten her heart broken multiple times through the Bachelor franchise. First, Colton Underwood sent her home to pursue Cassie Randolph who had left the show.

Then, Tayshia met and started a relationship with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise, but they fizzled out a while after returning home from the island.

As Tayshia took over Clare Crawley’s leading spot after Clare left with Dale Moss 12 days into filming, Bachelor Nation alums and fans, as well as Tayshia herself, thought she had finally found her forever love.

However, nearly one year after Zac Clark proposed to Tayshia on the finale of The Bachelorette, the duo revealed their split. While they had not yet started planning their wedding or set a date, they felt they were just going in different directions in life and weren’t clicking anymore.

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams doesn’t want to date

Last night, at an Oscar Viewing Party in Los Angeles, Tayshia opened up in an interview with Us Weekly.

When asked about her love life, Tayshia bluntly declared, “It’s pretty nonexistent for me right now … I really have no desire [to date]. … Maybe [in] a year from now.”

She continued by saying, “I feel like my main focus right now is myself, my career, my mental health, my happiness, my family, my friends and really just becoming my own [person], and I’m really happy with that.”

When Tayshia was asked by an interviewer if any Bachelor Nation alums have caught her eye, or sent her a DM, she responded by saying she doesn’t even look at her DMs. She went on to state how busy she currently is with work, so she doesn’t really have time for that right now.

Even though Tayshia has announced to everyone that she is not interested in dating right now, she does have her set qualities that she is looking for in a man when that time comes. She stated what she wants in a husband, “Someone that’s strong, supportive, kind, ambitious, empathetic … I don’t know. Just a good man.”

Tayshia and Kaitlyn were replaced by Jesse Palmer for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Recently, Tayshia and her former co-host from the past two seasons of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, were replaced for the upcoming season, which was announced on the After The Final Rose special following Clayton Echard’s finale.

Jesse Palmer who just made his debut as The Bachelor host this past season was signed on again, this time, for the first-ever, season-long co-Bachelorette show with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.