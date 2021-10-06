Was Dale Moss using Clare Crawley for clout?

The Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss have broken up and many feel that Dale strung Clare along for the wrong reasons. Pic credit: ABC

Now that Dale Moss and Clare Crawley’s breakup is essentially official, Bachelor Nation is wondering how invested Dale truly was in the relationship.

This is now the second time the pair has broken up and both breakups have involved cheating rumors.

This time around, Dale is rumored to have cheated on Clare with The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Abigail Herringer.

Now, just about everyone has weighed in on those rumors except for Dale including sources close to Abigail, potentially Abigail herself, Clare Crawley tagging Abigail in her post addressing the breakup, and even Abigail’s Bachelor in Paradise flame Noah Erb.

While the rumors have yet to be officially confirmed, and may never be, there is certainly some doubt that Dale wasn’t in the relationship for the right reasons.

Bachelor Nation can’t help but wonder if Dale tried to hang onto the relationship for so long just for fame.

Dale’s social media following tracked throughout relationship with Clare

Thanks to some social media sleuthing, Monsters and Critics was able to track how Dale’s relationship with Clare (and their breakups) impacted his social media following.

One chart shows how many followers Dale has gained per week. The other shows how many followers Dale has had month-by-month.

Filming for Clare’s season of The Bachelorette took place in July 2020. Viewers know that it didn’t take too long into filming for Clare to run off with Dale.

In the months between when The Bachelorette was filmed and when it was aired, Dale gained some followers as spoilers began to leak.

He gained a peak total of 61,000 followers in September 2020 and 70,000 viewers in October, when The Bachelorette Season 16 premiered.

The episode where Clare professed her feelings for Dale and he proposed to her aired on November 5, 2020.

This is when the biggest spike in his number of followers occurred. During that week, he gained a whopping 244,000 followers.

In the month of November alone, he went from 346,000 to 729,000 followers.

He slowly continued to gain more followers as time went on, up until late January 2021. Low and behold, that’s when the first breakup happened.

Ever since then, Dale has been on a steady decline. He lost the most amount of followers at once during the first week of February when he went down to about 16,000 followers.

As the weeks went on, his numbers continued to drop. He went from 753,000 to 709,000 followers in May. Surely enough, this is when rumors started sprouting up that the pair was back together.

It’s quite possible that he panicked at that point and tried to think up ways to get back together with Clare– AKA to redeem his reputation and popularity.

However, if that is the case, his efforts haven’t paid off much.

For the most part, his number of followers stagnated. He sunk down to 705,000 in July but managed to work his way up back to 707,000 in August.

Now that he and Clare are done, as expected, his numbers are back down to 705,000 and are on the decline.

Dale claims Clare is the one who gave him the cold shoulder

Clare has stated that this has been one of the toughest weeks of her life with her mother being put in hospice. Additionally, rumors are surfacing around the internet that her fiance had been cheating on her.

While Dale was the one to call things off last time around, Dale has claimed that Clare is the one who has iced him out and that he has been trying to be there for her.

According to a statement from Dale’s representative, “Dale flew to Sacramento last Tuesday morning to be with Clare, her mother, and their family. On Wednesday, Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare.”

While there are always two sides to every story, it’s hard to side with the person who allegedly had an affair.

None of those details are officially confirmed, but either way, many critics feel as if Dale strung Clare along for the wrong reasons.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres on Tuesday, October 19 at 8/7c on ABC.