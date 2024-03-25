Daisy Kent showered with support ahead of The Bachelor Season finale

Daisy Kent didn’t just capture Joey Graziadie’s heart this season, she also stole viewers’ hearts. Now they’re hoping she gets her happy ending.

The Bachelor viewers anxiously await tonight’s season finale, where Joey will choose Daisy or Kelsey Anderson to give the final rose.

In the previous episode, Joey whittled down his top three, sending home Rachel and leaving Daisy and Kelsey.

The winner will receive a proposal from Joey and they’ll eventually tie the knot and live happily ever after.

It doesn’t always work out that way, but that’s the goal, and both Daisy and Kelsey hope that will be the outcome.

However, win or lose, Daisy is feeling the love on social media, and it won’t be much longer before we find out if things will work out in her favor.

The Bachelor fans support Daisy Kent as the season finale inches closer

Daisy posted a photo from the last episode in anticipation of the season finale and wrote “see you tomorrow, one last time 💛 #thebachelor.”

After she shared the Instagram post, Bachelor Nation showed their support in the comments.

“No matter the outcome, you shined bright this season. I will continue rooting for you! 👏” wrote one commenter.

“Such a beautiful and classy gal! Loved how you never got caught up in all the drama… 🙂 You were my household’s fav from the 1st episode!!❤,” wrote someone else.

Another person posted, “Angel!! No matter the outcome, you are so loved!!! you’ve shown true beauty & kindness & maturity thru the entire season. Xo!”

“The first time I watched the bachelor and it was because of Daisy!!!” noted someone else.

Bachelor fans love Daisy. Pic credit: @daisyykent/Instagram

Who will win The Bachelor Season 28?

Spoiler alert! Monsters and Critics revealed the Season 28 winner of The Bachelor a few weeks ago, so if you want to know who Joey, picked keep reading.

Reality Steve is known for his accurate predictions season after season and he initially proclaimed Daisy as the woman that Joey ultimately chose.

However, information later came out that Kelsey ended up winning The Bachelor.

So here’s what went down.

Daisy made an unprecedented move — the first in The Bachelor’s history — and chatted with Joey before he made his final decision.

The blonde beauty told him she wasn’t the right one for him, making Joey’s decision easier.

That means Kelsey got Joey’s final rose and we’ll see it all go down in the three-hour finale airing tonight.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.