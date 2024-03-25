The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s the ‘unprecedented’ moment that has never happened before

Tonight is The Bachelor finale and since the beginning of the season, previews have teased that something “unprecedented” will happen.

It seems like that is the case every season, as production works hard to build anticipation and bring in big ratings.

And when it comes to ratings, Joey’s season has already been a screaming success.

Season 28 of The Bachelor has done so well that viewers are tuning in even more than they did for Gerry Turner’s season of The Golden Bachelor — which was also heralded as a huge success story as the franchise tries to bring back and bring in even more viewers.

But something will happen in this finale episode that truly hasn’t happened on The Bachelor in all 27 seasons that have come before this one.

A spoiler from Reality Steve has revealed exactly what that “unprecedented event” will be as we approach the end of the season and see who Joey gives his final rose.

Let’s dive on in for this spoiler, but note that it will reveal the winner, so stop here if you do not want to know.

Reality Steve reveals this ‘unprecedented event’ that happens on The Bachelor finale

Initially, it was thought that the “unprecedented” moment had something to do with Kelsey Anderson’s “we need to talk” note that she left after the Fantasy Suites. It turns out that was not it.

Instead, we learned from Reality Steve that it was actually Daisy Kent who made The Bachelor history and did something that had never been done before.

As we get into the finale tonight, Reality Steve revealed that Daisy will go to Joey this time around, and instead of pleading for the win, she’s going to tell Joey that she’s not the one and that Kelsey is the right choice for him.

Here’s who gets Joey Graziadei’s final rose

That is the moment that has never happened before, and Joey will be left with just one choice when it comes to his final rose — Kelsey Anderson.

Would he have chosen her as the winner had Lexi Young and Daisy Kent not walked away on their own? We’ll never know.

But The Bachelor spoilers indicate that Joey and Kelsey are still together, engaged, and enjoying getting to know each other.

Once the finale is over and we get to see all of these spoilers play out, we’ll surely see a lot more of Joey and Kelsey together since they don’t have to keep it a secret anymore.

During the 3-hour finale and After the Final Rose special, we should get more details on Joey and Kelsey’s blossoming relationship and what they’ve been up to since filming the show together.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.