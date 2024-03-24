Here’s why Nick Viall thinks Daisy Kent won’t be The Bachelorette

The Bachelor is nearly over as Joey Graziadei will hand out his final rose this week.

With that, we should also find out who will be the next Bachelorette star.

For weeks there has been a debate about who will get that top spot with most The Bachelor viewers thinking it will be either Maria Georgas or Daisy Kent.

Even Reality Steve has weighed in on who he thinks it will be, and it’s clear that both women are a shoo-in for the leading role.

After all, Bachelor Nation adores Maria but Daisy is in the final two, so if she doesn’t get that final rose, the odds of being cast as The Bachelorette seem to be in her favor.

But one Bachelor alum thinks that Daisy won’t be The Bachelorette and has weighed in on why he feels that way.

Check out what Nick Viall had to say but be warned, there are The Bachelor finale spoilers in what he had to say so if you don’t want the ending spoiled, stop here.

Nick Viall shares his reason why Daisy Kent won’t be The Bachelorette

Nick recently discussed how this season of The Bachelor ends, who he thinks will, and who should, be our next Bachelorette.

The announcement is coming soon, as we usually learn who it will be on The Bachelor finale after the final rose is handed out.

Nick doesn’t think it will be Daisy and his reason for that proves that ABC is trying to stay away from anything even remotely controversial.

“If we are right with our predictions, Maria is going to be the Bachelorette, Kelsey wins — I am shocked that Daisy isn’t on The Bachelorette,” Nick said on the most recent episode of the Viall Files podcast.

“I do think Maria will be very entertaining, she’s obviously a great choice, but Daisy has such a good story,” Nick added. “And the rap video? Honest to God, that video might have ruined her chances. I’m not kidding.”

“When a video comes out of Daisy singing, she’s in a song where he’s like ‘Suck on my nuts and lick on my balls,’ they might have been like, ‘I don’t know, how about Maria?’” Nick explained. “It might have always been Maria, she’s clearly super popular, but it’s possible.”

What to know about the controversial Sundown music video

Before Daisy Kent was cast on The Bachelor, she starred in a music video by Abe$ for the song Sundown.

Right now, the version available on YouTube doesn’t feature Daisy and is just the track but previously the Daisy Kent version was there and it had The Bachelor fans in shock.

Not because of anything she did but because the song’s lyrics were pretty cringy.

But if one thing is for sure, the internet never forgets so this video, which is critical of the video, is still there and we can see Daisy in it.

So far, Daisy has remained silent about her involvement in that music video.

An earlier report accused Daisy of only going on The Bachelor to further her influencer career and give her a shot at being The Bachelorette. So if this music video is why she isn’t picked, that would be pretty disappointing.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.