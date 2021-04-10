Daisy Kelliher was ‘massively’ nervous to film Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Daisy was massively nervous as she prepared to film Below Deck Sailing Yacht Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher was massively nervous about filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht for a couple of relatable reasons.

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing. Chief stew Daisy has made quite the impression on her co-workers, charter guests, and fans.

Daisy has butted heads with chef Natasha De Bourg and first-mate Gary King, causing viewers to take sides. The Ireland native was recently called out by charter guest Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, who claimed Daisy made up lies about his modern family.

The good, the bad, and the ugly of being on reality TV are definitively upon Daisy, and she’s opening up about how nervous she was to film the show.

It’s natural for anyone to be nervous about starting a new job. Imagine having to do it in a small space with cameras watching your every move 24/7.

Daisy was concerned about doing her job and navigating the production team while on Parsifal III.

“Yeah, massively. I was really worried about it joining the show. But you just don’t have any time to think because we are doing a real job, and it is extremely fast-paced and high energy,” she shared in an interview with Fox News.

One thing that Daisy ended up not needing to worry about at all once filming began, was working around the camera crew.

“The cameras just follow you, and they’re very good about stepping out of the way,” she expressed. “I can literally walk very, very fast, and they will they’ll just get out of your way. You don’t need to stop for them. You don’t need to walk around them. They’re very professional, and they let us get on with our job.”

In the first episode, Daisy and third stew Alli Dore expressed their anxiety over wearing a swimsuit on camera, especially bikinis.

No, the moment was not for cameras only. They were both nervous and not just because the footage would air on television.

“You’re on TV, and it can be horrific,” Daisy shared. “Even in my personal life, I go down to the beach, and you have to get your courage together and go, ‘OK, I’m going to wear this bikini.’ To do that on TV is just another level of, you know, trying to find that self-confidence and trying to find that courage.”

Daisy and Alli, of course, put on adorable swimsuits and hit the hot tub with the rest of the crew. Although it wasn’t easy, Daisy expressed it was imperative to just get it over with.

“I said to Alli, we’re going to have to just get over this and embrace this and just have fun which we did,” Daisy explained.

Despite feeling massively nervous, Daisy Kelliher wouldn’t trade her Below Deck Sailing Yacht experience for anything.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.