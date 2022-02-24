Daisy has more interior issues on Season 3 than she did on Season 2 of the sailing show. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher has teased the Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barrigan drama coming on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

The new season of the Below Deck spin-off packed a lot of juicy entertainment into the premiere. Captain Glenn Shephard had to order the Parsifal III crew to stop drinking and go to bed.

Plus, Tom Pearson puked all over the bathroom he shares with Captain Glenn, and Ashley put the moves on Gary King, leading to them playing kissy face.

Based on the trailer for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, fans know there’s tension between Gabriela and Ashley. In the premiere, Ashley was not thrilled that Daisy made Gaby the second stew, making it easy to see drama is brewing.

Daisy Kelliher teases Ashley Marti and Gabriela Barrigan drama on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3

While promoting the show, Daisy teased the interior crew drama coming this season. In an interview with Us Weekly, Daisy admitted the premiere episode sets the tone for the interior crew tension.

“I see the minute that all the problems start happening is when I gave Gabriela the second stew role, and I’m the most unobservant person. I have a lot of talents but being observant is not one of them. I see it straight away, and I’m, like, ‘Oh, this is the moment all the problems happen,” the chief stew expressed.

Daisy admitted it was hard for her to watch because she would have tackled the issue before it escalated if she had been more observant. Despite the tension it caused, Daisy stands by her decision to make Gabriela the second stew.

“Gabriela was 10 years older than Ashley, and straight away that gives you 10 years of life experience and 10 years of work experience. So, for me, it came down to that. I need a more experienced person, not just in yachting, but in life,” she explained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Irish beauty admitted she isn’t sure that Ashley would have gone as good of a job as Gabriela did in the second stew potion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Daisy Reacts To Ashley & Gary Kiss & Why Things Are Complicated

Watch this video on YouTube

Daisy from Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s nervous for what’s to come

Although she didn’t go into details, Daisy did reflect on the interior tension plaguing Season 3. Daisy admits she’s nervous about how it will play out on the small screen.

“I think their egos that [became] a big challenge. So, you’ll see that play out. I’m extremely nervous for it,” Daisy shared. “It was frustrating because the girls were amazing at their jobs. I think you’ll see with the girls this year, your ego is going to be your worst enemy.”

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has quite a different experience with Gabriela Barrigan and Ashley Marti than she had with Alli Dore and Dani Soares. Despite the drama between Ashley and Gabriela, Daisy does think her Season 3 interior crew was incredible.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.