Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has revealed her Below Deck All Stars dream team.

Daisy has been a fan favorite since she first debuted on Season 2 of the hit sailing show.

Over the course of her three seasons with Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy has become a beloved member of the Below Deck family.

Daisy can often be seen on social media hanging out with other members of the hit-yachting franchise.

While promoting her latest stint on Season 4 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy was asked about her Below Deck All Stars dream team.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The chief stew’s answer was perfect and has sparked speculation a new show is in the works.

Daisy Kelliher reveals her Below Deck All Stars dream team

Speaking with the Daily Star to dish all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy happily shared who she would want to work with on an All Stars season of Below Deck.

Plenty of her Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleagues made the cut, including the OGs she started working on the show with in Season 2.

“I’d have to go with Glenn [Shephard] as my captain. I’m gonna go with Gary [King] and Colin [Macrae] cos that would be cheating,” she began her list.

Obviously, Daisy would take on the role of chief stew. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 deckhand Kelsie Goglia also made Daisy’s list because Daisy has nothing but love for her former cabinmate.

The rest of her team was made up of various members from other Below Deck shows, some of whom are now her good friends.

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White would be in the galley, and Courtney Veale would round out Daisy’s dream deck team. Last but not least was Daisy’s interior team, and she’s got high hopes in that department.

“I’d have [Below Deck’s] Fraser [Olender]. I know he’s a chief [stew], but I absolutely love him, so I would have him,” Daisy dished. “I’m gonna go with [Below Deck Down Under’s] Aesha [Scott] as my other stew. I know she’s a chief but she can go to second, she’ll be fine.”

Ironically enough, Daisy just spent time in London with Aesha, Dave, Courtney, and a few more Below Deck alums.

Is a Below Deck All Stars in the works?

Ever since the Real Housewives franchise created Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, combining cast members from various shows, Below Deck fans have been hoping for the same kind of show.

Unfortunately, at this time, there is no Below Deck All Stars in the works. Perhaps Bravo will listen to fans and put something together in the next couple of years.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the network just gave an update on several of the Below Deck shows, including Below Deck Down Under. There was, though, no mention of an All Stars version.

The closest thing is Galley Talk, which has alums dishing current episodes of the hit yachting franchise.

Would you want to see a Below Deck All Stars?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.