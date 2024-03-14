Daisy Kelliher dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht success, reveals if she still stalks to Gary King after scandal

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has dished about her success on the hit show ahead of Season 5.

Daisy has appeared on three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and helped turn the show around after a lackluster first season.

The dynamic of Captain Glenn Shephard, Gary King, Colin MacRae, and Daisy has made Below Deck Sailing Yacht a mega-hit.

Despite a serious rift in the dream team trio of Colin, Daisy, and Gary following Season 4, fans still can’t get enough of them.

Ahead of her fourth stint on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy has opened up about life following her success and how she ended up on the show.

Daisy lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic and at the urging of friends, she applied to be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Speaking with The Irish Independent, Daisy admitted that a couple of weeks after applying, she was filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 in Croatia.

Daisy Kelliher dishes Below Deck Sailing Yacht success

Although it may seem like Daisy’s life has changed drastically since she became a staple on the sailing franchise, she insists that’s not the case.

“My life hasn’t changed dramatically, but there have been small, subtle changes – it’s been fun,” she expressed to the outlet.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, one big change for Daisy is her new friendship with Hollywood A-list star Christina Applegate.

Daisy also looked back on her life since her Below Deck Sailing Yacht debut, admitting she didn’t think she would get the gig, but is beyond happy she did.

“The last three years have been kind of a whirlwind, I really can’t complain. I’m getting to do all my yachting work and slowly getting to do other things as well,” Daisy stated.

With her fourth season hitting Bravo airwaves this year, one can’t help but wonder how much longer Daisy will still be on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I’m just being a ‘yes person’ at the moment. The last few years have changed very quickly, so my attitude right now is just saying yes and seeing where things take me,” Daisy spilled. “I’ve done everything from podcasts to the show, to still doing both, so every day is very different. I don’t know what the future holds right now.”

Along with opening up about her success on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Daisy also shared if she still speaks to Gary following sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Daisy Kelliher reveals if she still talks to Gary King

Last summer, Gary was accused of sexual misconduct by a production team member. However, even before that, Daisy and Gary were at odds over things that went down during Season 4, especially her hooking up with Colin.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have wondered where Daisy and Gary stand today following the scandal and their fallout. After all, Gary was removed from BravoCon after the allegations against him came to light, so no resolution to his and Daisy’s friendship was revealed there.

During an Instagram Stories Q&A session, Daisy asked who she talks to from the show. Dani Soares and Gary were two names Daisy brought up immediately.

Daisy reveals she still talks to Gary. Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

Although she did mention she keeps in touch with others like Alli Dore, Daisy also declared that they all simply live different lives. Daisy confirmed that no other cast members from Below Deck Sailing Yacht live in London, where she resides.

Daisy frequently hangs with Below Deck stars Fraser Olender and Hayley De Sola Pinto. She also spends time with Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale since they live in London.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.