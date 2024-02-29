Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shepard uses ‘Bosun’ throwback for Season 5 tease

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has given fans a few things to discuss.

Captain Glenn quickly became a fan favorite when the hit sailing show was revamped for Season 2.

No offense to Captain Glenn, but no one shined on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 because it was not great at all.

However, today, the captain has become one of the most beloved members of the Below Deck family.

Recently, Captain Glenn had Instagram buzzing after he shared a throwback photo from him as a bosun, where he was looking very serious with his sunglasses on and posed.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Back in my Bosun days. Had a bit more hair back then 😂 No idea why I was so serious for this one 😎,” he captioned the picture.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of the IG post to become flooded with replies gushing over Captain Glenn.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn teases Season 5

In the comments section, Captain Glenn replied to several comments, one of which was asking about the next season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“not til late spring early summer.” Captain Glenn replied.

Pic credit: @capt_glennshephard/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 won’t hit Bravo airwaves until Below Deck Season 11 wraps up. The season has only just begun, with plenty more drama to play out before we get to the hit sailing show.

Captain Glenn also had fun when one fan asked why all the Below Deck captains are so hot.

“Smoke and mirrors?” he wrote.

Pic credit: @capt_glennshephard/Instagram

Aside from those comments, several Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans happily gushed over a young Captain Glenn. The consensus was that he looked hot and yummy.

“Love this, Bosun Glenn!” declared one Captain Glenn fan.

Pic credit: @capt_glennshephard/Instagram

Here’s what else we know about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5

While fans are anxiously waiting for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, there are a few things we know. For one, Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are back for another stint following their Season 4 rift.

How Gary will be portrayed or how involved he is in the season remains up in the air following allegations of sexual assault against him that came out after filming wrapped last summer.

Sadly, Colin MacRae won’t return for another season amid his falling out with Daisy. It’s unclear if it’s because of things that unfolded between him, Gary, and Daisy or if he simply wanted to sail his newly restored catamaran.

In other Below Deck Sailing Yacht news, Daisy has built a friendship with Hollywood A-lister Christina Appelgate.

Are you ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.