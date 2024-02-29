Crystal Kung Minkoff says ‘liar’ Annemarie Wiley intentionally misrepresents her profession

Throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, Crystal Kung Minkoff and new housewife Annemarie Wiley have gone at it countless times.

Now that the season has finished airing, we know they met before they both shared the screen.

Things got fiery between them again during the RHOBH reunion after host Andy Cohen asked Wiley what she thought of Minkoff when she met her vs. when they were in front of the camera.

Wiley declared that Minkoff was “awesome off-camera,” but it was a “different tune” when the cameras went up.

Cohen then turned his attention to Minkoff and brought up her telling Garcelle Beauvais that Wiley initially proclaimed to be a doctor when they first met.

He then countered that “Anesthesiologist and Anesthetist are two very similar words” and wondered whether Minkoff got the two mixed up.

Crystal Kung Minkoff knows the difference between an Anesthesiologist and an Anesthetist

Minkoff shut that down instantly, saying she knows the difference because her half-sister is an anesthesiologist.

Minkoff remembered her and Wiley’s initial conversation vividly, claiming the 40-year-old said she was an anesthesiologist but changed her tune when Minkoff said her half-sister was one, too.

“You said, ‘Oh, I’m a nurse Anesthetist,”‘ in response, Minkoff argued, adding that Wiley then said that people don’t know the difference.

Wiley tried to switch gears by turning the tables on Minkoff, whom she said introduced herself as a “housewife” during their first interaction.

“No one talks like that. I would never walk in and be like, ‘Hi, I’m a housewife,’ like that,” Minkoff reasoned.

Annemarie Wiley did not want to argue with Crystal Kung Minkoff

Wiley said she doesn’t want to talk over Minkoff because she doesn’t want to “argue.”

“You have proven to be a liar,” Minkoff asserted before Erika Jayne chimed in, saying she knew Wiley’s profession from the start, which Minkoff said made sense because they met on the show, not beforehand.

“I think that you just intentionally misrepresent because people don’t know the difference,” Minkoff concluded about her nemesis.

Wiley has faced criticism throughout her first season on the show for her questions about Sutton Stracke’s esophagus ailment.

Annemarie Wiley has faced plenty of criticism during her freshman season

Fellow Real Housewives Dr. Nicole Martin and Dr. Tiffany Moon have criticized the new addition for her comments.

Wiley also recently called out the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) over their recent statement that branded her as “fake.”

It’s been a lot of drama for the latest addition to the cast, and there’s no telling whether the backlash has sealed her fate or if it will allow her the opportunity to return next season.

Anything can happen, for the first time in a long time, and that’s largely down to whether Kyle Richards leaves the show or sticks with it.

We know Wiley recently expressed interest in returning for another season, but we should have a bigger indication in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.