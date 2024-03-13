Critics blast Erika Jayne for ‘rolling her eyes’ at Sutton Stracke at the RHOBH reunion

Erika Jayne is getting called out by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers over her behavior during Part 2 of the reunion.

More specifically it’s Erika’s eye roll that’s garnering criticism online.

An online clip shows a scene with Sutton Stracke discussing the relationship between her and her ex-husband, Christian Stracke.

Sutton opened up about their dynamic after revealing earlier in the season that she was stressed out because her ex wanted her and their son to move to London with him.

The other women didn’t quite understand why Sutton’s ex-husband was still making decisions about her life, but during the reunion, the mom of three confessed that Christian still had a hold on her.

Meanwhile, one would think Erika — who was also married to a very powerful man in Tom Girardi — would understand the dynamic between Sutton and Christian.

However, the expressions on her face weren’t exactly showing support, at least, not according to viewers.

Sutton Stracke explains the hold her ex-husband had on her

A recent clip shows Sutton at the reunion explaining why she was so stressed out earlier in Season 13 about a possible move to England – as dictated by her ex-husband.

“He had told me that day, that he was moving to London, and James, my son was moving to London, and I was moving to London, and this man gets what he wants!” shared the RHOBH star.

As the camera panned to Erika, she looked quizzical and shook her head at Sutton’s comment.

When host Andy Cohen noted that Christian shouldn’t have a say in her life if they divorced, Sutton reasoned that she was “trained like that” during their marriage.

Nonetheless, the Sutton Concept founder put her foot down and told Christian she wasn’t moving to London, and neither was their son.

“It took so much courage for me to do that…It was huge for me to face him,” confessed Sutton, who noted that she’s found her voice since joining the show

RHOBH fans bash Erika Jayne for rolling her eyes at Sutton

Meanwhile, RHOBH viewers noticed Erika’s eye-rolling during Sutton’s scene, and they bashed her on social media.

“Mmmh why is Erika who should support this is rolling her eyes, i thought Tom did the same🙈,” questioned one commenter.

“Yeah, Erika with her eye rolling… girl, weren’t you the one who, according to you, was totally controlled by your husband? To the point where you would give him all of your earnings…🤨😏,” wrote someone else.

RHOBH fans weigh in. Pic credit: @bravotalktoomuch/Instagram

Another person agreed with the sentiment, while someone else wrote, “Erika doesn’t want to show how much power Tom had over her…You are still in no position to roll your eyes…”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.