RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s ex-husband Christian Stracke: Net worth, job and everything else we know

Sutton Stracke’s ex-husband, Christian Stracke, has become one hot topic on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

It’s the first time during her stint on the hit Bravo show that Sutton really opens up about her ex as she tries to figure out the dating scene.

Well, in Sutton’s case, that means getting asked out on a second date.

All of the talk about Christian, especially his wealth, has RHOBH fans wondering about the man who pays Sutton $300,000 per month in alimony.

That doesn’t include the $50,000 month in child support that Christian pays for their teenage son, James. They are also parents to son Philip and daughter Porter.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Sutton’s ex-Christian.

What is the net worth and job of RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s ex-husband Christian Stracke?

According to online sources, Christian’s net worth ranges between $30 and $50 million after he built an impressive financial portfolio. Christian has worked as an investment banker for the past 26 years and is currently based in London.

Along with his job, Christian and Sutton made a pretty penny in real estate when they sold their joint Bel-Air home following their divorce. Christian now has homes in Beverly Hills, Venice, Italy, and London, adding to his wealth.

Sutton’s ex also has a vast art collection and retirement funds that have helped earn him a pretty penny. According to Sutton, they once owned a baseball team, but it’s unclear if Christian kept the team following the divorce.

What happened between Sutton Stracke and Christian Stracke?

The exes met in high school in Augusta, Georgia. They dated throughout college before getting married in May 2000 in New York City.

Christian and Sutton were married for 16 years and divorced in 2016. Sutton revealed in a RHOBH Season 11 deleted scene that the divorce was Christian’s idea, and he filed for divorce on her birthday.

“He had moved out, so we were separated, but I didn’t think, like, separated forever,” she expressed, adding that Christina told her she needed to get a lawyer immediately.

Sutton believes the divorce was caused because Christian was angry at her all the time. They waited until a year after filing for divorce to tell their three children about it.

Despite what Sutton Stracke has shared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills about her ex-husband Christian Stracke, she does try to keep details about him and the marriage private for the sake of her kids.

