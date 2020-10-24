Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar wears pants in darling photo with Gideon

Joy-Anna Duggar is the latest daughter to wear pants. She was captured sitting with Gideon while reading to him and followers noticed the pants.

Two years ago, a Duggar daughter wearing pants would have been a huge scandal. Jinger Duggar kicked off the trend, and now, all of the adult daughters with the exception of Jessa.

Wearing pants is a big deal

Growing up, the Duggar women were taught to always keep covered up. They were instructed to wear long dresses or skirts as to not give men the wrong idea.

Seeing Joy-Anna Duggar wear pants wasn’t as shocking as when Jinger Duggar went off to Laredo, Texas, and did it. She is just the latest adult Duggar daughter to jump on the bandwagon.

One follower commented on her wardrobe, saying, “No disrespect intended, but I love seeing a few of you break away from some of the traditional ways that you were raised and realize that not all things out there are bad for you or will may God love you less…”

The photo was captured by her best friend, Carlin Bates. They have been friends for years and continue to support one another. Now that Joy-Anna has two little ones and Carlin has one, they have motherhood to discuss too.

Will Joy-Anna Duggar rebel in other ways?

Out of all of the adult Duggar daughters, Joy-Anna Duggar is the one who would be most likely to follow along with Jill Duggar and leave the Counting On fame behind. In fact, earlier this year it was believed that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth had walked away from the show.

So far, it looks like there is a lot that Joy-Anna is exploring since welcoming her little girl. She and Austin went through a lot in the last 18 months, including the loss of their daughter at just 20-weeks gestation. Just a few weeks ago, they welcomed a little girl, their rainbow baby.

Her wearing pants is just another way to show she and Austin Forsyth have control over their own lives. Joy-Anna Duggar hasn’t discussed her feelings or beliefs on things such as wardrobe and how many children she will have, but it is likely similar to the views of some of her older sisters who have taken stands.

Following the direction of their husbands appear to be what the Duggar daughters crave. Ben and Jessa appear to be the most like Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar at this point. They live similar to how her parents lived and both are incredibly important in keeping things in the family smoothed over.

Seeing Joy-Anna Duggar wearing pants was surprising, but followers are here for it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.