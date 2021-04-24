Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Counting On: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo address filming in upcoming book


Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar on Counting On.
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo address filming in their book. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have done an excellent job promoting their book ahead of its release. 

From reading snippets on social media to posting engaging photos and sayings, the Counting On couple works hard to ensure their book is successful. 

The book was announced a few weeks ago after Jinger Duggar teased big news. Some fans thought she was expecting again, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, she and Jeremy revealed they had written a book and roped it into their brand. 

Talk about filming Counting On 

In the most recent video the couple shared, they talk about filming Counting On. Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar specifically mentioned being filmed while eating out. Eating on camera was an adjustment especially with up to eight people around with cameras. 

Living in the public eye has ups and downs for the couple. Initially, they shared a lot of their lives with fans and followers, and once they cut back, it was noticed. Jinger confirmed they have decided to give their girls more privacy after months of questions about where her new baby, Evangeline Jo, has been and why she wasn’t featured. 

There was also discussion about what it was like growing up while being filmed. It began with short bursts as the family did documentaries, but once 19 Kids and Counting took off, it was constant. 

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Jeremy noted that the crew members Jinger mentions in the book are still with them, and he confirmed that they film a couple of times a month. This makes it sound like Counting On is still in production despite concerns that it was shelved. 

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been up to?

Besides writing the book, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been adjusting to life with two little ones. Evangeline Jo was born last November, and so far, there hasn’t been much filming done with her. 

Some concerns popped up that they were having marital issues when they stepped back from social media. Jinger debunked that claim recently when she took fans’ questions and responded to them on Instagram. 

It appears that they are still filming Counting On too. TLC has not yet confirmed Season 12, but a lot has happened since the family was last on the air. Two babies have been born, and two Duggar sons have married off. 

For now, Jinger and Jeremy are working on pushing their book. It will be released in less than two weeks, and the preorders are stacking up. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Tiffany Bailey


