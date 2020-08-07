Counting On fans think Joy-Anna Duggar will have her baby soon — Here’s why

Joy-Anna Duggar is just weeks away from delivering her little girl, but she may go sooner than that!

After debuting a new bump photo on Instagram, Counting On fans think Joy-Anna may have her baby earlier than expected. Will the newest Forsyth baby be making a grand entrance early?

Rainbow baby on the way

Last summer, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth experienced a heartbreaking loss. Their baby didn’t survive past the 20th week of pregnancy, and they had to share their journey in a public manner.

They named her Annabell Elise, and she is buried on the Forsyth family property, where the couple spent a lot of time together.

Now, Joy-Anna is expecting another little girl. She announced the news earlier this year, and Counting On fans were overjoyed for her.

There have been pregnancy documentations on Instagram, including her growing baby bump and the updated nursery photos.

The pregnancy announcement came via her YouTube channel, but on an upcoming episode of Counting On, viewers will get to see her tell the Duggars and have her gender reveal.

Joy-Anna Duggar’s news was a happy occasion for all.

Getting ready for a family of four

There is so much to get ready for when it comes to welcoming a new baby. Joy-Anna Duggar has already revealed that she is having a hospital birth with her daughter.

She ended up needing a c-section with Gideon, so planning to just be at the hospital this time is what was decided on.

She captioned the latest bump photo with something about spending time as a family of three. Gideon just turned two earlier this year, and he has been giving Joy-Anna a run for her money.

Adding another baby into the mix may take some adjusting because most of her time will be spent with the little one.

Currently, her due date is mid-August. Joy-Anna Duggar could welcome her baby in the coming days. With Counting On fans noting that her baby bump has dropped, they believe that baby girl Forsyth will be here any day now.

As the days move closer to change, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth will be welcoming a new member into their family. A lot has happened for the couple over the last year.

Now, they have something to look forward to as they await the arrival of their daughter.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.