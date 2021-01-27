Cory Wharton reacts to The Challenge OGs spinoff, predicts who will win season

The Challenge’s Cory Wharton seemingly gave his pick on who will win the OGs spinoff. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge OGs spinoff is currently set to begin filming and will feature familiar faces from the series’ past and even a few from the present show.

Double Agents cast member Cory Wharton won’t appear on the spinoff, at least this season, but it seems he recently gave his thoughts about the upcoming series.

He showed some love for The Challenge veterans, including Mark Long, and gave his pick for who will win the upcoming OGs season.

Cory shares thoughts on The Challenge OGs

Former Real World: Ex-Plosion star Cory Wharton is currently competing for big prize money on MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents. He also apparently grew up as a fan of the series and seems eager to see what the spinoff, tentatively called The Challenge: We Want OGs, has to offer.

Based on a screenshot, Cory went on Twitter to shout out the upcoming OGs season along with the man who helped get it going, former The Challenge winner Mark Long. A fan account based on The Challenge shared a screenshot showing what appears to be Cory’s tweet below.

“Really happy for all the old school challengers, especially a big shout out to my boy @TheMarkLong for making this thing happen. I’m excited to watch the OG’s challenge. It’s going to bring me back to when I used to be just a fan of the show,” Cory said.

He also seemed to give his pick to win in the tweet, naming The Challenge: Double Agents’ Darrell Taylor as his favorite to get a victory in the first season.

As of this writing, the screenshot above may show a deleted or non-existent tweet, as that particular message doesn’t appear on Cory’s official Twitter account.

However, it seems Darrell would be someone he might root for as they appear to be friends from The Challenge. It also seems likely Cory would support other Challenge projects since he could appear on the spinoff in the future, so those comments seem to make sense.

Darrell part of OGs cast with Aneesa, other legends

Four-time Challenge winner Darrell Taylor is one of two OGs cast members currently on MTV’s Double Agents. Also rumored to be in the spinoff series cast is Aneesa Ferreira. Both are longtime stars of the reality competition series.

Over 20 other cast members said to be in quarantine, with alternates on standby in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19. The cast also features Mark Long, who worked to get the project off the ground, and former stars including Abram Boise, Ace Amerson, Eric “Big Easy” Banks, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk, and Katie Doyle.

Based on The Challenge OGs rumors, cast members are currently quarantining in Texas before leaving for a filming location. The show is set to begin filming in the next month or so, with details about its arrival on TV or elsewhere forthcoming.

The Challenge: We Want OGs season premiere is TBA. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.