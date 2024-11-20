Corona Blakey trolls 90 Day Fiance fans with ‘inappropriate’ Tell All dress

Corona Blakely doesn’t care what anyone says about her style choices.

But apparently, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers had much to say about her outfit choice for this season’s Tell All.

Corona changed outfits before taking the stage, so 90 Day Fiance fans saw her sporting multiple looks.

When she arrived in New York for the Tell All, Corona was sporting a colorful, rainbow-inspired dress full of ruffles and tulle paired with white platform heels.

Keeping with her color scheme, Corona added a rainbow-colored bag and sported round sunglasses for her arrival outfit.

Once she was finished with hair and makeup from 90 Day Fiance’s glam squad, Corona changed into something less dramatic.

The future midwife donned a strapless black corset dress featuring plenty of tulle and paired it with some mile-high platform boots with chains.

Corona claps back at critics who called her Tell All dress ‘inappropriate’

Although Corona’s look was much more subdued than some of the attire we saw her wearing during her time in Iceland, her critics felt it was “inappropriate.”

Corona took to her Instagram Story after Part 1 of the Tell All on Sunday night to fire back at her haters and prove she’s unbothered by the tittle-tattle on social media.

She posed in her Tell All dress and captioned it, “My inappropriate Tell All fit 😂 y’all always mad.”

Corona modeled the dress she wore to the Tell All. Pic credit: @corona_supernova_90day/Instagram

Corona has been focusing on her education since splitting from Ingi

Since calling it off with Ingi, Corona has re-enrolled in midwifery school.

While Corona continues her education, she’s been opening up on social media about her failed relationship with Ingi Hilmar.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Philadelphia native called out her Icelandic ex-boyfriend on multiple occasions.

In one Instagram Story video, Corona complained about Ingi‘s performance in the bedroom and insinuated that he may have turned her off from men.

In another instance, Corona referred to Ingi as an “ugly f*****g ogre-a** doofus” after an interview he gave to an Icelandic publication went viral.

Corona shared that 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers believed Ingi’s version of events and accused her of lying after reading the interview.

Now that we’ve seen that Corona and Ingi ended badly, there’s no more hiding anything about their relationship.

Corona has deleted her Instagram account rather than continue to bash Ingi online

Instead, she’s staying tight-lipped, allowing her and Ingi’s segments on the Tell All to do the talking.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 25, at 8/7c on TLC.