90 Day Fiance’s Corona Blakey shares what she’s looking for in her next partner

Now that Ingi is out of the picture, Corona is ready for a new love in her life.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way chronicled Corona Blakey and Ingi Hilmar’s rocky international relationship.

Corona gave up her life in America to move to Iceland to be with Ingi, but her dreams of living out her happily ever after were shattered once she arrived.

In Part 1 of the Tell All, we learned that the duo has since split, although online chatter already revealed that their love story didn’t last.

Their breakup was messy, judging by their interactions on stage at the Tell All.

Corona accused Ingi of “just leaving” her after she invested everything into their relationship.

When host Shaun Robinson asked whether she’d even said hi to Ingi, Corona responded, “No. Why would I?”

And when Ingi said hi to Corona, she accused him of only saying it to be a “smarta**.”

Corona flipped off her ex and questioned why he even showed up, and Ingi ended up walking off and refusing to film after his castmates came for him.

Now that the dust has settled a bit and the cat is out of the bag regarding her relationship status, Corona is ready to move on from Ingi. She’s sharing what she’s looking for in her next relationship.

Corona wants her next partner to be made of ‘sturdy stock’

Taking to her Instagram Stories (evidently before deleting her Instagram account), Corona shared a Reel featuring a viral video of a little girl sassily dancing with a pair of sunglasses.

The video’s caption read, “Me walking into his life to show him what the best type of headache looks like.”

Corona joked about her next partner in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @corona_supernova_90day/Instagram

Corona added her own caption to the Reel, hinting at what she’s looking for in her next relationship and seemingly taking a jab at her ex, Ingi.

“My next partner better be made of some sturdy stock,” she wrote.

Corona takes aim at Ingi on social media

This time around, Corona may not opt to date another man, and she’s hinted the reason is because Ingi turned her off from men, at least temporarily.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she told her followers that she’s not sure she’s still sexually attracted to men.

“I know that sounds harsh, but like I’m really, I’m not sure,” Corona told her followers in a recent Instagram Story.

The midwife-in-the-making continued, seemingly blaming Ingi for her change in attraction.

“The last sexual encounter Ingi and I had was five minutes of missionary, where he proceeded to drool in my mouth accidentally,” Corona added. “I’m sorry, just thinking about it makes me wanna hurl.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 25, at 8/7c on TLC.