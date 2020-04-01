Colton Underwood credits The Bachelor for helping him realize he is not gay

Colton Underwood met Cassie Randolph on The Bachelor, but love wasn’t all he found during his time on the ABC series. The former football player also said that it helped him learn about his own sexuality.

The Bachelor star has a new book coming out called The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV and in it, he opens up about being a late bloomer. As fans of the show know, he went on The Bachelorette and then The Bachelor claiming that he was still a virgin.

Colton Underwood still talking about his virginity

Colton first revealed his virginity on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. He was 25 years old and the revelation was pretty shocking to those watching the show. By the time Colton made it to The Bachelor, his virginity became a hot topic and even he has referred to himself as the “most famous virgin in the world.”

That’s a lot of pressure.

Colton and Cassie are still together. In fact, they have been spending their coronavirus quarantine together at her parents’ house and after a freak jellyfish sting during a swim in the ocean sent Cassie and Colton to the ER, he ended up catching COVID-19.

Colton has been coy about the state of his virginity these days and has said in the past that he doesn’t want it to define him.

The Bachelor star questioned his sexuality

While talking about his book with Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, Colton revealed that he struggled with his sexuality for much of his early adulthood, wondering if he might be gay.

It’s something that Bachelor viewers wondered too as many just couldn’t understand how a good looking guy like him really had never had sex before. Apparently, it was something that came up earlier for Colton too, as those around him engaged in sexual activity and wondered why he just wasn’t interested.

He also admitted that, after years of holding on to his virginity, he wondered if he was holding out on sex because he was really gay.

Colton told her that being on The Bachelor cleared that all up. He told Lauren that he realized “that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie and women — but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too. I think that’s the biggest message I have for people.”

Then, Underwood shared that he hopes his book will do a bit of good.

“If anybody takes anything from this or is going through this, if I help one young man or one young woman go through something that they’re struggling with — to let them know that they’re not alone — then I consider the book a huge success.”

The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV was released on March 31.