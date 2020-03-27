Is Colton Underwood still a virgin? The Bachelor star opens up about saving himself, life with Cassie Randolph

One thing that Colton Underwood will always be remembered for is that he was the virgin on The Bachelor.

It’s not something that Colton says he wanted to be famous for, but after making that declaration during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, it became a huge part of his story.

Then, Underwood went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise before moving on to become The Bachelor, and even then, he was best known for being the virgin.

Now, as he waits for his new book to come out on March 31, Colton Underwood is speaking out about being “the world’s most famous virgin,” and it seems that he’s ready to shed that title — but is he still a virgin or not?

Colton Underwood opens up about virginity

“If you have a sex life, you typically never talk about it,” Colton told PEOPLE. “People can take that however they want to at this point. But I’m respecting my values, and also the values of Cassie, my family, and her family. We’re happy together. And people can assume whatever they want.”

While Colton wants to shed his virgin identity, he isn’t coming clean about whether he is or isn’t.

He went on to say, “I don’t want to be known as the virgin for the rest of my life. There is so much more to me. And I let my story be controlled for too long. Now, I’m all about taking ownership.”

Okay, but is Colton Underwood a virgin or not?

It looks like Colton still isn’t ready to share that information with everyone and likely never will.

Colton spills on his very brief breakup with Cassie

What Colton Underwood is sharing details about is a very short split from fiancee Cassie Randolph, whom he is currently spending time in coronavirus quarantine with.

He ended up leaving to win her back, and they are still together to this day.

“I found somebody I wanted to be with. And I wasn’t willing to give up,” Colton said of Cassie recently.

The Bachelor star still recovering from coronavirus

The Bachelor fans have also been getting coronavirus recovery updates from Colton Underwood.

Colton and Cassie ended up breaking their quarantine after she was stung by a jellyfish while swimming in the ocean. The sting required a trip to the ER, which is likely how Colton became infected with COVID-19.

Now, The Bachelor hunk is still taking his time in recovery. He recently told fans that he’s getting better but that it’s still hard for him to breathe.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to resume early next year.