Colin Macy-O’Toole spills the tea on Below Deck Galley Talk and Below Deck Season 8 drama

Colin enjoys being part of the Bravo and Below Deck family. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Colin Macy-O’Toole has spilled the tea on being part of Below Deck Galley Talk and all the Below Deck Season 8 drama.

Colin quickly became a fan favorite on Season 3 and 4 of Below Deck Med. The deckhand has become so popular within the Below Deck family that Bravo brought him on board for the latest yachting spin-off.

Below Deck Galley Talk features alum from the yachting franchise watching Below Deck Season 8 unfold onscreen and sharing their commentary.

Colin recently did a virtual chat with Hollywood Life to spill the tea on both hit Bravo shows.

Colin dishes Below Deck Galley Talk and pal Bobby

The New York native admitted that he’s a huge fan of the TLC show 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which features previous couples dishing the newest season. Colin then recalled how Bravo created the same concept but with yachties.

Bravo did a similar show with Kate Chastain, giving commentary on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. The network decided this time around, more people and opinions were necessary.

It turns out Colin and Bobby Giancola are good friends. They didn’t star on Below Deck Med together but met up in 2019. When offered Bravo offered Colin Below Deck Galley Talk, Colin knew he had to do it with Bobby.

Colin went to Florida to film the show and the rest fans will have to watch play-out onscreen.

What does Colin think of Below Deck Season 8?

First and foremost, Colin has nothing but love for Captain Lee Rosbach. They have not yet worked together on reality television, but Colin’s worked with the stud of the sea in real life.

“Captain Lee is great. I have worked with him a couple of times, and he’s amazing,” Colin expressed. “I agree with almost everything he says on the show. He is very strait-laced. He knows what to say and do.”

The deckhand named Elizabeth Frankini as the crew member who frustrates him the most on Below Deck Season 8. Colin did express that he hopes the third stew can find a way to end the season strong.

On Below Deck Galley Talk, Colin referred to James Hough as an idiot from talking about other girls in front of Elizabeth. Colin stands by his word, especially because boatmances are tricky enough to navigate.

Overall, Colin Macy-O’Toole was thrilled to be asked to participate in the Below Deck Galley Talk commentary. He was also happy Below Deck Season 8 has given him so much to dish about with his good friend Bobby.

Colin didn’t go into detail but did let fans know he has a couple of projects in the works and will be making announcements soon. He even teased Bravo was involved as well.

Below Deck Galley Talk airs Fridays at 7/6c on Bravo.