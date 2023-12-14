Cleo soft launches her new man on social media and 90 Day Fiance fans are excited

Cleo captured the hearts of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. But viewers weren’t exactly happy about her relationship with Christian Allgood.

Months later, the couple announced they had split, and now Cleo has found a new man.

She soft-launched the mystery guy on social media, and fans of the show are exclaiming their happiness in the comments.

It wasn’t long ago when we saw the UK native try to navigate her awkward romance with Christian, who many deemed was only on the show for fame.

Cleo — a trans-woman with autism — had met Christian online, and the two kicked off a long-distance romance before finally meeting in person.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Christian showed us many red flags – one being his desperate need to seek attention from other women.

That didn’t change when the 32-year-old arrived in England, and each week viewers urged Cleo to kick him to the curb.

They tried to make it work for a while, but the couple couldn’t maintain their long-distance relationship, so they parted ways on good terms.

Cleo soft launches her new man on social media

Cleo has a new man, and he appeared on social media in her recent Instagram post – or at least his hands did.

The 90 Day Fiane star shared some snaps from what seemed like a romantic night out, and she soft-launched her new beau.

One of the photos showed a closeup of Cleo’s hand being held by another hand resting on the dinner table. There’s another photo of the two hands intertwined in the sunlight.

Cleo also posted a darkly lit photo holding a cocktail as she stared deeply into the camera.

There was no caption for the Instagram post because — let’s be honest — the photos speak for themselves.

90 Day Fiance fans are excited to find out more about Cleo’s mystery man, but for now, they’re just happy that she’s found someone new.

“The cutest soft launch ever 😍🫶 so happy for you sweet sweet cleo 🥰✨💐,” exclaimed one Instagram user.

“I sincerely hope that is the hand of a person that respects you and loves you unconditionally” added someone else.

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment adding, “You’re such a beautiful soul and you deserve the world. I really hope this person (whoever they may be) treat you with the utmost respect and love❤️.”

Fans respond on social media. Pic credit: @stereotypical_cleo/Instagram

One person also told her, “You deserve all the good things this world has to offer ❤️❤️❤️.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.