Christian and Cleo surprise 90 Day Fiance fans with a relationship update

If there was one relationship in this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that we expected not to last, it was that of Cleo and Christian.

However, we got the surprise of our lives today after Christian posted an update.

Now that Part One of the Tell All has aired, the cast members are finally able to post about their lives after having to keep things a secret for the entire season.

Well, Christian couldn’t wait to post a snap with Cleo despite getting roasted for his behavior during the Tell All teaser.

We saw many red flags in their relationship, starting with Christian’s desperate need to seek attention from other women.

Whether he was alone or out with Cleo, you could expect Christian to strike up conversations with women, something that made Cleo — who’s autistic — extremely uncomfortable.

The biggest red flag, however, was when he lied about being intimate with the transgender 32-year-old during his trip to England.

As the season played out, viewers were convinced that Christian had ulterior motives for being on the show and were concerned that he would break Cleo’s heart.

However, did Christian just prove us all wrong?

Are Christian and Cleo still together?

The American native shared an Instagram post that seemingly proves he’s still in a relationship with Cleo.

Despite the awkward end to his trip to London, England, to visit her, the duo continued their romance when the show wrapped.

The photo showed Cleo and Christian in Minnesota spending time at a bar. That means after Christian returned to the U.S., Cleo returned the favor and visited him.

The 90 Day Fiance stars looked quite cozy in the snap as Cleo smiled at the camera while holding a cocktail, with Christian close beside her.

“Cat’s out of the bag!” he captioned the post. “I can finally post about Cleo and I without spoiling it for y’all fans of the show! Here’s just a photo of us together in Minnesota enjoying some cocktails and dinner with good friends.”

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Cleo and Christian’s relationship

After Christian posted the photo online, 90 Day Fiance viewers expressed happiness for the couple.

“This makes my heart so happy ❤️ My son is autistic and there is something so beautiful and special about an autistic person. I just adore you two together. Cheers! 🥂❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“You two look so happy together ❤️,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Yayy! Cleo seems so sweet and genuine; Take good care of her C 🙂 Wish you guys the best.”

Another commenter added, “Yeah! I’m here in the Twin Cities! Welcome Cleo!!! You’ll love Minnesota ❤️.”

