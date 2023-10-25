90 Day Fiance alums Cleo and Christian split — Here’s what we know

Another 90 Day Fiance couple, another breakup.

Just weeks after announcing they were still together, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 couple Cleo and Christian have decided to call it quits.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Christian updated his Instagram followers just weeks ago, sharing a photo of himself and Cleo enjoying drinks and looking happy and in love.

The duo was spending time together in Minnesota, and it looked like they were working on navigating an overseas relationship.

However, Cleo updated her Instagram followers, and, as it turns out, a televised, long-distance relationship was too much for these two to handle.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Cleo uploaded a solemn-looking mirror selfie and explained what happened in the caption of her Instagram post.

“I know a lot of people want to know and keep asking, but Christian and I are no longer together as we could not deal with the complexities of a long distance relationship while on such a public scale,” she wrote.

Cleo has no hard feelings towards Christian despite their split

The Londoner also asked her followers to respect her and Christian’s privacy and noted that she’ll always love her ex-boyfriend.

In fact, Cleo admittedly doesn’t regret dating Christian. Although they weren’t able to achieve the happily ever after that Cleo was hoping for, it wasn’t for lack of love for each other.

Cleo called the breakup “excruciatingly painful” for herself and Christian but wished Christian “all the best.”

Not only does Cleo intend to treat Christian with kindness, but she’s also asking that others do the same.

“Neither of us are perfect, I’m very insecure, please don’t send him any hate,” Cleo urged her fans.

For his part, Christian has yet to address his and Cleo’s breakup on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers weren’t impressed with Christian’s behavior

Fans of the show likely won’t be surprised to hear the news, given this couple’s unstable relationship.

Christian came under fire during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days because viewers felt that he was more interested in fame than dating Cleo.

Early in their relationship, Christian struggled with the fact that Cleo was trans, especially when it came to telling his family about it.

On top of that, Christian often got flirty with other women while out in public and even went as far as inviting a woman he met at the bar to his and Cleo’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Christian’s reaction to meeting Cleo for the first time in the airport should have been a strong indicator that things weren’t going to go smoothly between these two.

Admittedly, Christian felt “pretty overwhelmed” when he met Cleo and told TLC’s cameras, “In person, it kind of amplifies everything that’s going on.”

“Is this feeling of anxiousness or awkwardness going to stick around, or is it going to go away really quickly?” Christian asked with doubt in his voice. “You know, I’m hoping for the latter on that one.”

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.