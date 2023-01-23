Clayton Echard has a message for online trolls before Zach Shallcross’ The Bachelor premiere

Clayton Echard has embraced his “big brother” role as he advises critics to keep their comments at bay during the upcoming premiere of The Bachelor.

Clayton, who had his whirlwind journey as The Bachelor’s leading man last season, has officially passed down the reins to new frontman Zach Shallcross.

Ahead of Zach’s premiere episode, which airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC, Clayton found it necessary to address the trolls who may feel inclined to share negativity online.

Clayton knows a thing or two about online backlash, especially after he received an ample amount last year after breaking things off with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia after telling them both he loved them during his season.

While host Jesse Palmer may fear that Zach Shallcross may not be ready for the potential online hate he may receive upon his season airing, Clayton made sure to do his part in the hopes of lessening any negativity.

The former Bachelor took to his Instagram Story with a promotional photo of Zach to wish him luck and give a message to any possible “haters.”

Clayton Echard tells The Bachelor viewers to keep negativity offline

Clayton wrote, “Something to keep in mind…he, along with the contestants, are human, so before you press send on a message voicing your displeasure for one of them, ask yourself how you would feel if someone posted that exact message about a loved one of yours.”

Pic credit: @claytonechard/Instagram

He continued, “If the thought doesn’t make you feel good, then consider not posting it. Or at least, don’t share your negative thoughts publicly, as the contestants and/or their loved ones do see them and your words do leave an impact.”

Clayton then encouraged viewers to send positive and supportive comments to Zach and the contestants instead, which he noted meant a lot to him during the airing of his season last year.

Clayton gives Zach Shallcross advice on being the Bachelor

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Clayton previously gave Zach some “big brother advice” about navigating the leading man role.

Clayton told Zach to utilize other Bachelor alum who have been through the experience, saying, “I think perspective and insight helped me tremendously because I realized, ‘Oh wait, I’m not alone in this and I will go through this period of struggling and I will face these comments but just as they got through it, I will too.'”

Clayton also told Zach that if he ever needs anything, his “line is always open” to him.

“If he wants to reach out, if he ever wants to talk, I’m here,” he said. “But I’ve been hearing really great things about him and how I think he’s navigated it a little bit better, so I’m ready to pass it off to him.”

Clayton also noted that since his season was a “trainwreck,” Zach now has the chance to really “elevate the bar.”

Will Zach’s season be smooth sailing compared to Clayton’s season last year? Fans can tune in tonight to see which of the 30 women Zach finds his initial spark with.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.