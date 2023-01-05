The Bachelor: Meet the 30 new women pining for Zach Shallcross’ heart this season

It’s a new year, new lineup, and new lead for Bachelor Nation — who’s ready to meet the 30 new women who will compete for Zach Shallcross’ heart this season?
Zach may not have gotten his happily ever after as one of Rachel Recchia’s top contenders during the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but he has now taken the reins as the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.
While viewers got to see Zach meet five of his women during ATFR last fall, including his “first impression” rose winner, Brianna, the entire cast of women that Zach will meet on the first night was officially announced on Wednesday.
The franchise’s host Jesse Palmer took to TikTok Live to initially announce the ladies and give a bit of background information on each one, including their names, ages, jobs, and where they are from.
So, who can Bachelor Nation expect to see on their television screens on Monday, January 23?
If there’s one thing we know, it’s that there will be no shortage of drama between them — that’s for sure.
Meet Zach Shallcross’ 30 women for The Bachelor Season 27
Ali
Age: 26
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Job: Healthcare Strategist
Anastasia
Age: 30
Hometown: San Diego, California
Job: Content Marketing Manager
Ariel
Age: 28
Hometown: New York City, New York
Job: Marketing Executive
Bailey
Age: 27
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Job: Executive Recruiter
Becca
Age: 25
Hometown: Burbank, California
Job: Nursing Student
Brianna
Age: 24
Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey
Job: Entrepreneur
Brooklyn
Age: 25
Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma
Job: Rodeo Racer
Cara
Age: 27
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Job: Corporate Recruiter
Cat
Age: 26
Hometown: New York, New York
Job: Dancer
Charity
Age: 26
Hometown: Columbus, Georgia
Job: Child and Family Therapist
Christina
Age: 26
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Job: Content Creator
Davia
Age: 25
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Job: Marketing Manager
Gabi
Age: 25
Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont
Job: Account Executive
Genevie
Age: 26
Hometown: Baltimore City, Maryland
Job: Neonatal Nurse
Greer
Age: 24
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Job: Medical Sales Rep
Holland
Age: 24
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Job: Insurance Marketer
Jess
Age: 23
Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida
Job: E-Commerce Coordinator
Kaity
Age: 27
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Job: ER Nurse
Katherine
Age: 26
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Job: Registered Nurse
Kimberly
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Job: Hospitality Manager
Kylee
Age: 25
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
Job: Postpartum Nurse
Lekha
Age: 29
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Job: Financial Advisor
Madison
Age: 26
Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota
Job: Business Owner
Mercedes
Age: 24
Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa
Job: Non-Profit Case Manager
Olivia L.
Age: 24
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Job: Patient Care Technician
Olivia M.
Age: 25
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Job: Stylist
Sonia
Age: 29
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Job: Project Manager
Vanessa
Age: 23
Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Job: Restaurant Marketer
Victoria J.
Age: 30
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Job: Makeup Artist
Viktoria E.
Age: 29
Hometown: Vienna, Austria
Job: Nanny
Watch Zach’s women introduce themselves ahead of premiere
In a brand new trailer dropped for the anticipated premiere, some of the women share how their friends and family would describe them, while others show excitement for getting the season started.
“We all want Zach so the claws are gonna come out,” one contestant says, giving a bit of foreshadowing on what’s to come for viewers.
Watch the teaser below:
The Bachelor premiers on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.More: Bachelor, Bachelorette, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette