The Bachelor: Meet the 30 new women pining for Zach Shallcross’ heart this season

The new cast has officially been announced for the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

It’s a new year, new lineup, and new lead for Bachelor Nation — who’s ready to meet the 30 new women who will compete for Zach Shallcross’ heart this season?

Zach may not have gotten his happily ever after as one of Rachel Recchia’s top contenders during the most recent season of The Bachelorette, but he has now taken the reins as the lead for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

While viewers got to see Zach meet five of his women during ATFR last fall, including his “first impression” rose winner, Brianna, the entire cast of women that Zach will meet on the first night was officially announced on Wednesday.

The franchise’s host Jesse Palmer took to TikTok Live to initially announce the ladies and give a bit of background information on each one, including their names, ages, jobs, and where they are from.

So, who can Bachelor Nation expect to see on their television screens on Monday, January 23?

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that there will be no shortage of drama between them — that’s for sure.

Meet Zach Shallcross’ 30 women for The Bachelor Season 27

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ali

Age: 26

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Anastasia

Age: 30

Hometown: San Diego, California

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ariel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Bailey

Age: 27

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Becca

Age: 25

Hometown: Burbank, California

Job: Nursing Student

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brianna

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brooklyn

Age: 25

Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Job: Rodeo Racer

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cara

Age: 27

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Corporate Recruiter

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Cat

Age: 26

Hometown: New York, New York

Job: Dancer

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Charity

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapist

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Christina

Age: 26

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Davia

Age: 25

Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Gabi

Age: 25

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Job: Account Executive

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Genevie

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore City, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Greer

Age: 24

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Rep

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Holland

Age: 24

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Job: Insurance Marketer

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jess

Age: 23

Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kaity

Age: 27

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Job: ER Nurse

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Katherine

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kimberly

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Job: Hospitality Manager

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kylee

Age: 25

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Lekha

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Job: Financial Advisor

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Madison

Age: 26

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Job: Business Owner

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Mercedes

Age: 24

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Non-Profit Case Manager

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia L.

Age: 24

Hometown: Rochester, New York

Job: Patient Care Technician

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Olivia M.

Age: 25

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Job: Stylist

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sonia

Age: 29

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Job: Project Manager

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Vanessa

Age: 23

Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Job: Restaurant Marketer

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Victoria J.

Age: 30

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Job: Makeup Artist

Pic credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Viktoria E.

Age: 29

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

Job: Nanny

Watch Zach’s women introduce themselves ahead of premiere

In a brand new trailer dropped for the anticipated premiere, some of the women share how their friends and family would describe them, while others show excitement for getting the season started.

“We all want Zach so the claws are gonna come out,” one contestant says, giving a bit of foreshadowing on what’s to come for viewers.

Watch the teaser below:

The Bachelor premiers on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.