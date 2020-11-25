Chrishell Stause is tired of the rumors claiming she is romantically involved with her Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko and that their affair ended his marriage.

Chrishell shares her frustration on E! News’s podcast Daily Pop.

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not,” Chrishell says on the podcast. “So we’re just friends.”

Even though she is frustrated, she gives her fans the benefit of the doubt since they had to create believable chemistry for the show.

“I get it,” she explains. “I’ve been on soaps. You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

The rumors refueled when Chrishell and Gleb reunited for the DWTS finale night. She claimed that she intentionally tried to keep her distance from him because of the rumors.

Gleb has also actively denied rumors of romantic involvement between him and Chrishell.

Chrishell’s previous experience with the rumors

This isn’t the first time she refuted the rumors. She took to her Instagram story to deny the rumors and send her condolences to Gleb and his ex-wife Elena.

“I am so saddened by the news of Gleb and Elena’s split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” Chrishell wrote.

“Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Fans started the affair rumors after watching Chrishell and Gleb dance week after week and picked up on the chemistry between them.

Chrishell was newly divorced when she joined the show, and Gleb had a reputation.

Gleb and Elena’s divorce

The rumors kicked into high-gear after Gleb and Elena publicly announced their divorce just after Gleb and Chrishell were eliminated from DWTS.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Elena said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Many fans suspected that Chrishell contributed to the “ongoing infidelity.”

However, Elena didn’t name names, and Chrishell and Gleb are sticking to their claims that they were never romantically involved.

Dancing With the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.