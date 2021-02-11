Chris Williams attacks Jamie Otis, reminds MAFS viewers that she thought Doug was ugly

Chris has gottten the attention of not only fans, but Married at First Sight alum too. Pic credit: Lifetime

It’s clear Chris Wiliams doesn’t have a lot of fans on this season of Married at First Sight. From telling his new wife he wasn’t attracted to her to dropping the bomb of a lifetime on their honeymoon – it’s getting worse every episode.

Chris isn’t only getting the reaction of fans, but fellow MAFS alum as well.

Chris has rubbed fans the wrong way this season

Chris first started giving off red flags when he revealed he was recently engaged only a few months prior.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While the experts believed he was ready for marriage, his past is ultimately catching up with him.

The marriage between Chris and Paige started off on the wrong foot and got only worse while the newlyweds spent more time together.

It all started on Instagram

It all started with a post captioned, “a storm is coming.” A storm did come and it’s clear Chris’ big bombshell rocked these newlyweds.

While speculation has ruled social media for weeks, Chris finally says those fateful words “my ex-fiancee is pregnant.”

Fans have felt Paige has received the short end of the stick all season and even Unfiltered host Jamie Otis broke her silence.

Jamie commented under the post, “Paige, no one would blame ya if you wanted to RUN!I feel so bad for the mess you’re in!😭 Girllll, you deserve so much better!”

It all started with Jamie’s comment. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

However, Chris wasn’t here for the MAFS alum’s comments. While participants are usually quiet while the show is still airing, he calls out Jamie’s mistakes when she was on the show.

Bringing up her season when she famously cried through her wedding day after meeting her new husband Doug, he wrote, “Nothing no one has ever done to their spouse ever compares to that. After you two failed stints on the bachelor? You and your husband’s story of redemption afterwards is amazing, but you would think there would be a little more grace from you.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

While Jamie and Doug famously have one of the most successful marriages of the franchise, their start would’ve made you think otherwise.

Fans were not here for the slander of the first lady of the franchise and came to Jamie’s defense.

One user argued back, “Jamie didn’t have sex with Doug and then turn around and tell him she was not attracted to him. Jamie didn’t leave a pregnant fiancé two months before getting on a tv show to get married. You are not the same.”

“Why would you go on the show in the first place if you were previously engaged and OBVIOUSLY still had sexual relations with the previous person you were with?” one viewer asked Chris.

According to Chris – there’s more to the story, “Keep watching the show! Please! The truth will come out in due time!”, he replies.

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

It’s clear Jamie isn’t phased as she continues to share her opinion with fans on social media.

Do you think Jamie has a right to speak on Chris’ situation?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.