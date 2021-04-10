Chris Randone claps back at Dylan Barbour after Bachelor Nation alumni hang out in Nashville

Bachelor Nation alumni Chris Randone and Dylan Barbour faced off on Twitter. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation’s Chris Randone and Dylan Barbour butted heads on Twitter after several franchise alumni met up in Nashville, Tennesse.

ABC recently announced that Bachelor in Paradise will be returning after their year-long hiatus at the end of this summer.

When Dylan Barbour saw photos of the Nashville meeting, he spouted off on his Twitter.

One of the partiers, Bachelor in Paradise’s Chris Randone, defended the group in response to Dylan.

Dylan Barbour calls out Bachelor Nation partiers

This past weekend, numerous former franchise stars got together to celebrate season 24 alum Kelsey Weier’s 30th birthday.

Kelsey’s birthday post featured Chris Randone, Victoria Fuller, Spencer Robertson, Chris Bukowski, Chasen Nick, Victoria Paul, Ed Waisbrot, and Clay Harbor.

Dylan, who was not in attendance, took to his Twitter to call out this mini-reunion.

Producers gotta be stoked all the bachelor folk are hanging this weekend 💀 — Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) April 4, 2021

Chris decided to clap back saying, “Imagine not being able to hang out with friends.”

Dylan responded cheekily, “I’m accepting my job as a producer on next season and gonna f it up.”

Chris Randone and Dylan Barbour face off on Twitter Pic credit: @ChrisRandone, @therealDBcoop/ Twitter

According to US Weekly, Chris wrote on his private Instagram afterward, “I love seeing people criticize & make rude remarks into other people’s lives. It’s interesting to see people get triggered and lash out on what someone else is doing when it has nothing to do with them,” he confided.

Chris went on to explain his actions.

“I spent a s—t ton of 2020 in a dark place, alone & on a long journey figuring out not only my life but processing, healing & accepting my new chapter that kept me away from friends, family & being sociable. I spent a ton of time alone.”

Dylan Barbour has issues with The Bachelor and ABC

Dylan is known for going on Twitter rampages against ABC and the franchise’s production team. He claimed that ABC does not treat their contestants well, and it has actually affected his mental health.

ABC just released the premiere date for season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise, and fans know they have been busy casting.

Due to the multitude of controversies surrounding the show, production has had a hard time finding former contestants who are willing to go back to the series.

Dylan’s public feud with production over their malpractice has certainly turned off other people from returning.

Fans will just have to wait and see if ABC can pull it off.

