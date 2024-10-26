Chelsie reflects on winning Big Brother 26, compliments Makensy, thanks her fans, and addresses her ‘doubters’

Chelsie Baham paused momentarily to reflect on her journey in the Big Brother house. She was very successful and secured the $750,000 prize.

Chelsie became the third player in Big Brother USA history to post a perfect game, though she still has her detractors on social media.

Maybe when everyone looks back on this season, Chelsie will get more credit for how she completely controlled the game.

Almost everyone from BB26 has become more active on social media after their time playing the game. The exception might be Chelsie, who has been pretty reserved.

Chelsie recently wrote an extensive Instagram post where she touched on many different aspects of the show.

She also added many pictures to show what she has been up to lately.

Chelsie reflects on BB26, shares her thoughts with Makensy and cast

“Still in awe of everything this summer brought into my life. Words fall short of capturing how deeply I feel, but here’s my attempt to reflect just a bit of it,” Chelsie began the caption to her Instagram post.

Chelsie thanked her fellow houseguests to begin the post.

“Thank you for making this summer unforgettable. Life feels elevated with you in it. *You* made this season what it was—thank you for letting me be myself and for being unapologetically you. I wouldn’t have wanted to share this journey with anyone else,” Chelsie wrote.

Makensy Manbeck was the runner-up on BB26, and she has continuously said glowing things about Chelsie during her post-show interviews. She has shown no bitterness about coming in second place, nor has she expressed regret for taking Chelsie to the end over Cam Sullivan-Brown.

“One of a kind, through and through,” Chelsie wrote to Makensy. “You played Big Brother like a legend, and I’m honored to have stood beside you in the end. You deserve nothing but greatness, and I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”

Chelsie thanks her supporters and addresses her doubters

Regarding her supporters this season, Chelsie expressed her thanks for how much love they have shown lately.

“I love you more than words can express. Your overwhelming love and encouragement mean the world to me. I feel it all, and I’m sending big love right back to you,” Chelsie shared.

Chelsie took the high road when addressing the “doubters” who have shared their thoughts on social media. Some anti-Chelsie fans have posted negative thoughts almost two weeks after finale night.

“I hope one day you’ll see me for more than just this show. But if not, that’s okay,” Chelsie posted to her detractors.

The post below features fun photos and much more. She goes on to thank God, Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, the super fans, and the production team.

